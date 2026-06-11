Missing German Model Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Network in New Document Release

A German model who disappeared in 2015 is identified in the US Department of Justice Epstein files, revealing her connection to a recruiter accused of sex trafficking.

The heartbreaking mystery surrounding a German model who vanished nearly eleven years ago has taken a chilling turn following the release of the Epstein files.

A young woman known only as Michele disappeared from her family home in September 2015 at the age of twenty-two, leaving her parents in a state of perpetual agony and uncertainty. For over a decade, there were virtually no leads regarding her whereabouts, until the US Department of Justice released a trove of documents in September 2025.

These files have now linked Michele to the network of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, significantly heightening the fears of her family about what may have happened to her during the time she was missing. Central to this discovery is a model recruiter named Daniel Siad, who maintained a relationship with Michele and had documented connections to Epstein. According to the newly public records, Siad communicated with the financier in 2014, the year before Michele vanished.

In one specific instance from February 2014, Siad sent Epstein a photograph of the young woman, noting that it was the only image he had of her taken while she was in Dubai. Epstein responded by thanking him for the image. A month later, Siad further promoted Michele to Epstein, describing her as the girl from Germany that the millionaire had missed. He praised her personality, calling her cool and great, and explicitly stated that Epstein would love her.

While these documents provide a disturbing link, investigative reports from Der Spiegel suggest there is currently no concrete proof that Michele and Epstein ever actually met, and former assistants of the financier have stated they have no recollection of her. The backstory of Michele reveals a young woman caught in a cycle of pressure and exploitation.

As a teenager, she harbored dreams of a professional modeling career, a path that caused significant friction with her parents, who hoped she would pursue a more stable profession. By 2012, Michele had moved to Dubai, where she initially told her mother she was working as a waitress.

However, it later emerged that she had met Daniel Siad there and began working as an escort under his direction. An ex-partner of Michele described a toxic environment where Siad would call her constantly, often subjecting her to loud verbal abuse and placing her under immense psychological pressure. This distress eventually led Michele to seek help through rehabilitation services back in Germany, where she spent time attempting to rebuild her life.

Despite these efforts to recover, the tragedy unfolded in late 2015. After spending a few days with her mother in August, Michele vanished without warning in September. Her family immediately contacted the authorities, but they hit a bureaucratic wall due to German legal statutes. Under the laws of the country, an active police search can only be initiated if there is clear evidence that a crime has been committed.

Because there was no immediate evidence of foul play, the search never fully materialized, and a month of silence turned into years of searching and hoping. Her father, Vlado, and her mother, Annett, have expressed their desperation to find her, regardless of the circumstances she may be in. Currently, the focus has shifted back to Daniel Siad, who is under investigation in France on accusations of aiding Epstein in the trafficking and abuse of women.

Although Siad denies these allegations, the Epstein files reveal a pattern of behavior where he frequently sent photos and physical measurements of various women to Epstein, praising their beauty to entice the financier. Despite repeated requests for comment from major news outlets like ZDF and Der Spiegel, Siad and his legal representatives have remained silent.

For Michele's family, these revelations are bittersweet; while they finally have a lead after eleven years of silence, the nature of that lead suggests a dark and dangerous world that may explain why she disappeared so suddenly





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