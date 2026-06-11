Missing German Model Linked to Jeffrey Epstein in Newly Released Files

A German model who disappeared 11 years ago has emerged in the Epstein files, revealing troubling connections to a recruiter accused of sex trafficking.

The sudden emergence of a name in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files has reignited a decade of pain and uncertainty for a German family searching for their missing daughter.

A woman identified only as Michele vanished from her home in September 2015 at the age of 22, leaving behind a void that her parents have struggled to fill for nearly eleven years. The new information, provided by documents released by the United States Department of Justice in September 2025, suggests a dark connection between the missing model and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, primarily through a middleman named Daniel Siad.

Daniel Siad, a model recruiter who is currently facing investigation in France for aiding and abetting Epstein in the trafficking and abuse of women, appears to have been the primary link. The released files reveal that in 2014, just one year before Michele disappeared, Siad sent at least two messages to Epstein regarding the young woman. In one instance, Siad provided a photograph of Michele taken in Dubai, noting that it was the only image he possessed.

In a subsequent message, Siad described her as a girl from Germany whom Epstein had missed, praising her personality and suggesting that the financier would find her appealing. While there is currently no concrete proof that Michele ever personally met Epstein, and former assistants to the financier claim they have no recollection of her, the mere existence of these communications has terrified her family. The backstory of Michele's life reveals a trajectory of ambition and exploitation.

As a teenager, she harbored dreams of a successful modeling career, a path that her parents, Vlado and Annett, viewed with apprehension. While her mother had hoped she would pursue a more stable profession, Michele was drawn to the glamour of the industry. By 2012, she had moved to Dubai, telling her mother she was working as a waitress.

However, it later emerged that she had become entangled with Daniel Siad, eventually admitting to her father that she was working as an escort. Those close to her recall a period of intense psychological pressure, with an ex-partner describing how Siad would frequently call her to deliver verbal abuse and insults. In an attempt to escape this toxic environment and the pressures of her lifestyle, Michele returned to Germany to seek rehabilitation.

During this time, she shared moments of vulnerability and hope with her father. Vlado recalls spending evenings in the garden, barbecuing and discussing a future that did not involve the modeling or escort world. They had reached an agreement that upon his return from a vacation, they would find her a modest apartment and help her secure a legitimate, stable job. This plan represented a lifeline and a chance for a fresh start, but it never came to fruition.

In August 2015, after spending a few days with her mother, Michele disappeared without warning in September, leaving no trace of her whereabouts. For years, the search for Michele was hampered by German legal constraints, as authorities could only launch an active investigation if there was clear evidence of a crime. With no such evidence available at the time, her family was left in a state of agonizing limbo, hoping she would simply reappear.

The release of the Epstein files has provided the first tangible lead in years, though it is a lead that points toward a world of systemic abuse and trafficking. As Daniel Siad continues to deny the accusations against him and remains silent regarding requests for comment, the family of Michele continues to plead for any information that might lead them to their daughter, regardless of the circumstances she may be in





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