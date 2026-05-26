Missing British Woman on Solo Road Trip in Spain

A British woman named Wendy Iles has gone missing after her camper van was stolen while on a long journey to the UK from Spain's Costa Blanca. Her daughter is urging people to keep an eye out for her and is concerned about her safety. The police in the UK and Spain are investigating, but so far, no one has been charged with her disappearance. The family is still searching for any information about her whereabouts.

A British woman from Wiltshire has gone missing after her camper van was stolen while on a long journey to the UK from Spain 's Costa Blanca .

Wendy Iles’ worried daughter Louise, who has already contacted UK police, said late on Monday she had last heard from her mum around 9pm Sunday in the Alfafar area in Valencia. Louise said her mum and her dog Beau were travelling from Cumbre del Sol near Javea to Caen, France, to get the ferry back to the UK but missed their ferry crossing on May 23.

She appealed for information on her mother‐39s whereabouts on an expat forum, alongside a picture of her and the dog. She said of her mum: “Under 5ft tall travelling with Springer Spaniel, although camper and passports now thought to be stolen. Phone now off.

” Louise replied to one well-wisher who asked why she thought the camper van and passports had been stolen, saying “I’m going with my last conversation with her where she was without the vehicle and had reported it stolen. ” She added in a second message on her social media after getting an Interpol reference number “If anyone I know has any family, friends or contacts in Spain please can you share this post with them to see if there has been any sightings of my mum in the Valencia area.

Wendy Iles ‗ pictured „ has been missing after starting a long road journey to get back from Spain’s Costa Blanca to the UK Wendy Iles was accompanied by her Springer Spaniel Beau on the journey “British police will not track her bank transactions until she’s classed as high risk, and Spanish police will not search until 48 hours have passed.

“Last heard from her 9pm UK time in the Alfafar area. “She is very confused and did not turn up at the hotel I suggested she stay at whilst we get her camper van sorted. Phone not active since 9.45pm .

Last month Paul Daniel Strange, 70, vanished the same day he was due to start the long drive back in his van from the fishing and tourist town of Palomares in Almeria in south-east Spain to Essex where he lives. The retired builder and locksmith, from Leigh-on-Sea, had been staying at a friend’s apartment.

Fortunately dad-of-three Paul turned up safe and well within hours of his loved ones going public with a plea for help ” but not before his son and son-in-law flew to Spain to look for him. On February 11 British holidaymaker Iain Stanley, 79, vanished in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol after leaving an apartment near the town’s Perla Marina hotel. Tragically he was found dead after a week-long police search of the area





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Wendy Iles Missing Person Solo Road Trip Costa Blanca Spain

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