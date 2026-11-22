GAINESVILLE, FL—Sedrick Alexander had to take a second. “I try not to get emotional up here,” Alexander–Vanderbilt’s running back, who had a season-high 129 ru

Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect“I try not to get emotional up here,” Alexander–Vanderbilt’s running back, who had a season-high 129 rushing yards and didn’t seem to care when he hit the podium–said.

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“It hurts. It hurts a lot. ” He stayed with this Vanderbilt program through its lows and became one of the best players on the best team in program history, but Alexander’s senior day will come a year later rather unceremoniously. While Alexander stood at the podium on Saturday afternoon, he was left to process that this Vanderbilt team–which he thought could be a national championship contender–has its days numbered.

In his answer to a question about bowl eligibility, Alexander said four times that not extending this season hurts. He also admitted shortly thereafter that it hurts more because he’s gotten a taste of what being on bowl teams feels like and thought this could be one. He’s not alone. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea preceded Alexander at the podium and opened his press conference by admitting that he regrets not getting this Vanderbilt team to a bowl game.

Lea didn’t shed a tear, but he seemed to get close when he brought up the idea that he’ll have to part ways with a group of seniors that helped bring his program into places it had never been before they arrived. Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea walks on the field after the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “They’re just guys that I don’t want my time to be over with,” Lea said, “That’s the emotional part of it. My frustration is that we have a good enough team to win these games and I want them to experience that feeling and I want to experience it too, honestly. But we didn’t do enough today and we know where the year ends.

” Lea knows what a bowl experience is like and wanted that group to experience it before they parted ways with the program. He wanted to feel it again, too. Lea thought this didn’t have to be a rebuilding year for his program and wasn’t going to settle for it being one because of the important players that couldn’t return, but it was one. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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This Vanderbilt team just lost its seventh game and its only way to generate optimism is to point to what Saturday indicated this program could be moving forward as a result of the new core group it has in place and that it hasn’t quit on its season yet. Everything else, for all intents and purposes, is futile to put hope into at this stage.

“Heart is broken,” Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence said. “Heartboken for our coach, coach Lea. I love him. I would die for that man.

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So, it just sucks to not have the results that we want after we poured our heart and soul into it. We’ve seen a lot of improvement, but it’s just not been enough. It’s frustrating and it hurts you because this team will never be the same. ” Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Cole Spence celebrates his catch against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at FirstBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Perhaps this team never being the same is for the better in the fallout of its disappointing season. It needs change, on its roster and probably its coaching staff. But, this is a group that will be difficult for this program to say goodbye to. A large portion of the group that will leave this program in a week was a part of its biggest moments.

They were on the field when it beat No. 1 Alabama. They made plays that helped it beat Missouri when College Gameday was in town. They celebrated on the field in Neyland Stadium when Vanderbilt beat Tennessee for the first time in Lea’s tenure. They won the Birmingham Bowl.

They brought this program back to national relevance. Now, the number of players from that era will dwindle. When those guys go out the door, they’ll do it relatively unceremoniously as a result of how their final run together as this program’s core went. Time for it to let that sink in.

“Definitely emotional,” Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard said. “There’s a lot of guys whose last game will be next week. ”Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories.

He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.