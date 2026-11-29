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Investigators searching for missing Bexar County woman Yadira Labrada Rodriguez traced her phone near Round Rock and tracked a vehicle commonly associated with her in Georgetown, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez’s romantic interest, Alexander Gamboa-Boffil, was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence, authorities said. Rodriguez, 38, has not been seen since Tuesday evening, when she failed to meet friends for dinner, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. He visited family in Austin on Thanksgiving without Rodriguez. Deputies searching Rodriguez’s home in East Bexar County found blood evidence, signs that a large amount of blood had been cleaned up and cutting instruments, Salazar said.

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Neighbor surveillance video showed Gamboa-Boffil loading boxes into a vehicle two days before Rodriguez was reported missing, and investigators found no video showing Rodriguez leaving the home, the sheriff said. The Texas Department of Public Safety stopped Gamboa-Boffil in Devine on Friday as he traveled toward Mexico with a woman who was not connected to the case, Salazar said. Investigators believe Rodriguez may have been killed, but the case remains a missing-person investigation. No body has been found.