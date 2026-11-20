Two-year-old Vella Campillo was discovered safe in the Arizona desert by volunteer Jay Stewart after a six-hour search involving over 100 personnel. Police honored Stewart for his critical role in the rescue.

Two-year-old Vella Campillo was located safe and unharmed in the remote Arizona desert, concluding a harrowing six-hour search operation that began on Tuesday evening. The toddler was reported missing from her home near the Silver Bell Estates neighborhood outside Eloy, Arizona, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, triggering a massive law enforcement response in the region.

Toddler Goes Missing During Evening Play

Vella Campillo disappeared while playing outdoors with her siblings under the supervision of another family member. Her parents, Joseph Campillo and Deanna Fritz, informed FOX10 that the child wandered off during the play session. The incident occurred in the Silver Bell Estates area, prompting immediate concern from the family and local authorities.

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Within six hours of the initial report, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office had mobilized significant resources to locate the missing child. The agency deployed two helicopters, dozens of patrol vehicles, K-9 units, and more than 100 personnel on the ground. The extensive search was conducted in 45-degree weather, with Vella Campillo found outside wearing only a diaper, highlighting the severity of her exposure to the elements.

Volunteer Jay Stewart Leads Critical Discovery

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday night, Jay Stewart, a volunteer who had joined the search after hearing the news, discovered Vella Campillo wandering alone in the dark. Stewart was actively calling the toddler's name when he heard a scream from behind a bush. He turned on his flashlight and spotted the child, describing the moment as life-changing and expressing immediate relief at her safety.

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Stewart reached out and held Vella Campillo tightly upon finding her. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office later released bodycam footage showing Stewart bringing the child to officers. He remained nearby as police inspected her for injuries, noting that she had bonded with him and did not want to let go when he attempted to hand her over to law enforcement personnel.

Official Recognition and Family Gratitude

The parents of Vella Campillo expressed profound gratitude towards Jay Stewart for finding their daughter. Deanna Fritz told FOX10 that they felt blessed for the man who found her and everyone else who participated in the search. The emotional reunion was facilitated by the efforts of Stewart, who acted as a crucial link between the missing child and the rescue team.

In recognition of his actions, Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple presented Stewart with a certificate of recognition and a badge to mark him as an honorary member of the search and rescue posse. Stewart reacted with excitement to the honor, stating how cool the gesture was. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has officially commended Stewart for his pivotal role in ensuring the safe return of the two-year-old.