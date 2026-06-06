Missing American student found dead in Japan after dayslong search

Search and rescue volunteers in Japan have found the body of an Auburn University student who went missing during a family vacation, marking a tragic end to a frantic dayslong search across forested mountains.

Summary AI-generated summary was reviewed by a CNN editor. Search and rescue volunteers in Japan have found the body of an Auburn University student who went missing during a family vacation, marking a tragic end to a frantic dayslong search across forested mountains.

James “Weston” Higginbotham, 20, was found dead Saturday outside Kyoto, his family said in a social media post.

“Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto. The grief we feel is impossible to put into words,” the family wrote. A passionate naturalist, Weston vanished May 29 after leaving his parents and brother to explore Kyoto on his own after butting heads with his mother over her use of ChatGPT – and the natural resources such AI requires – to navigate their trip.

He was last seen walking alone in the city’s Yamashina area, on a path that led to a hiking trail in the nearby woods. A 72-hour police search of the densely wooded area Weston was last spotted walking toward ended Friday, according to the family. The search involved more than 100 police officers, K-9s and helicopters.

On Saturday the Higginbothams launched their own search efforts, with help from local residents and a hired search and rescue team, focused on areas of the forests of Yamashina that police did not search, according to the family.

“We know he is out in these woods somewhere,” Weston’s mother, Nancy Higginbotham, wrote in an update on Facebook Saturday morning. Following the discovery of Weston’s body, the family thanked those who had shared their story and aided in the search.

“The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives,” the family wrote. “Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We will need them now more than ever. We will always love you, Weston.

” This is a developing story and will be updated. CNN’s Jessie Yeung contributed to this report.





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