Search and rescue volunteers in Japan have found the body of 20-year-old James “Weston” Higginbotham who went missing during a family vacation. The Auburn University student was found dead on Saturday outside Kyoto, his family said in a social media post. Police have told CNN the cause of death is still under investigation.

Search and rescue volunteers in Japan have found the body of 20-year-old James “Weston” Higginbotham who went missing during a family vacation. The Auburn University student was found dead on Saturday outside Kyoto, his family said in a social media post.

Police have told CNN the cause of death is still under investigation. CNN’s Hanako Montgomery reports.

Police have told CNN the cause of death is still under investigation. CNN’s Hanako Montgomery reports. Body camera footage obtained by CNN shows a Dallas County, Texas, deputy constable struggling to move an empty Waymo autonomous vehicle, which appeared to partially block a portion of the street near the scene of a fatal apartment explosion and fire.

An NBA Finals watch party outside Madison Square Garden Friday night ended with 26 arrests, including one person who police said punched one officer before biting another. CNN’s Gloria Pazmino reports. Maine Senate Democratic candidate Graham Platner addressed his recent string of controversies on Friday night during a rally in Bar Harbor alongside progressive California Rep. Ro Khanna ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Huge waves crash against a breakwater near Hawaii restaurant Huge waves surged towards a street in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and crashed over cars, pedestrians, and against the windows of a nearby restaurant on Tuesday, June 2. The official wave observations in that area were 4-6 feet, but some of them were likely higher, according to CNN Digital Meteorologist Dakota Smith.

Brendan Banfield, the Virginia man convicted of killing his wife and a stranger as part of an elaborate plot with the family’s au pair, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole. NASA asked crew members to “assume safety posture” on a Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station after new leaks were discovered on the Russia-controlled side of the ISS.

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the situation does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew.





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Japanese authorities search for missing American studentAs the search in Japan continues for missing American student Weston Higginbotham, CNN’s Hanako Montgomery follows police as they investigate the possibility he disappeared in the mountains.

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Missing American student found dead in Japan after dayslong searchSearch and rescue volunteers in Japan have found the body of an Auburn University student who went missing during a family vacation, marking a tragic end to a frantic dayslong search across forested mountains.

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American missing in Japan found dead in mountainous area near KyotoAuburn student James 'Weston' Higginbotham was found dead by volunteers searching a mountainous area near Kyoto, his mother said in a Facebook post.

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American missing in Japan found dead in mountainous area near KyotoAn Auburn University student missing in Japan since last week was found dead by volunteers searching a mountainous area near Kyoto, his mother said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

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