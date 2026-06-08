Missing Alabama hiker found dead in Japan

Weston Higginbotham, the Alabama hiker who went missing in Japan, was sadly found dead by a search-and-rescue group in the mountains around Kyoto.Weston's paren

Weston Higginbotham, the Alabama hiker who went missing in Japan, was sadly found dead by a search-and-rescue group in the mountains around Kyoto. Weston's parents Nancy and Keith Higginbotham announced this discovery on Facebook, mourning Weston and expressing their gratitude for international support.

"We are deeply grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston’s story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts," Nancy Higginbotham wrote. "The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives. "Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto.

The grief we feel is impossible to put into words. We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like. We are deeply grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston’s story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts.

The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives. We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston. We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss. FOLEY, Ala.

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Report Fraud to FTC. After losing work and struggling to find housing, a Mobile-area couple said they spent more than a month sleeping in their car with their children before findinWeston Higginbotham, the Alabama hiker who went missing in Japan, was sadly found dead by a search-and-rescue group in the mountains around Kyoto. Weston's paren





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Auburn University student missing in Japan found deadJames Weston Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University student who went missing on May 29 in Kyoto, Japan, was found dead by a volunteer search-and-rescue team in a mountainous area outside the city. His family expressed profound grief, noting he hadLeft to explore after a dispute with his mother over using ChatGPT for navigation. The search was challenging due to dense woods and steep terrain, and the family thanked supporters for their kindness.

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