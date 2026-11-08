MISSING: 71-year-old man, last seen downtown

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A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for parts of La Salle, McMullen, and Goliad Counties from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating 71-year-old Raymond Johnson.

Johnson was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North St. Mary’s Street. He is described as having hazel eyes and gray hair. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or call 911.

Also read San Antonio Botanical Garden plants first 1,000 trees along Guadalupe River

A federal bankruptcy judge has stripped the Eastland family of control of Camp Mystic, installing two independent overseers as the camp faces a criminal probe and wrongful-death suits tied to the July 2025 flood. San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.

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Nearly 32 kilos of suspected cocaine seized in traffic stop; suspect taken into custody A traffic stop along Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County led to the seizure of nearly 32 kilograms of suspected cocaine and the arrest of a Laredo man, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s