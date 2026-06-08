Missing 6-year-old boy from Plainfield found dead in pond

Plainfield police have announced that the 6-year-old boy who went missing from a suburban area Saturday night has been found dead.

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield police have announced that the 6-year-old boy who went missing from a suburban area Saturday night has been found dead. According to a Facebook post by the Plainfield Police Department, just after 9 p.m., the child wandered off in the area of 10700 Cardinal Circle in northeast Plainfield.

That’s near South Raceway Road and East County Road 100 South. Below is the missing person report posted by the Plainfield Police Department. Police said in an update Sunday morning the child had been last seen about an hour before the report was made. While searching, first responders found the boy in a nearby pond.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the boy died at the scene. The tragedy shocked neighbors and residents.

“Oh, that scares me to death,” Hendricks County resident Cindy Gordon said. “You should always, always, always watch your children if there’s any type of water around. ” Police identified the boy as Mohamedamin Mohamed. The Hendricks County coroner was expected to determine the child’s cause and manner of death at a later time.

“It was a shock, because I don’t see kids even playing around the pond normally, neighbor Becky Ping said. “I feel sorry for the family; I’m so sorry for them. ” Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hendricks County 911 Center immediately at 317-839-8700.





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