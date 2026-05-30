MISSING: 31-year-old Clarissa Segura last seen on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating missing 31-year-old Clarissa Segura, who may be endangered.Segura was last seen around

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating missing 31-year-old Clarissa Segura, who may be endangered. SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating missing 31-year-old Clarissa Segura, who may be endangered.

Segura was last seen around noon on Tuesday in the 9400 block of Hacienda Acres, according to authorities. Segura is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

San Antonio towing company to pay $280K after illegally selling servicemember vehiclesBriscoe Museum to showcase iconic Selena images in new exhibition SAN ANTONIO -Selena Quintanilla-Pérez takes center stage at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, where a new exhibition honors her lasting impact on music and culture. “Selena Forever / Siempre Selena” opens June 4 in the musSAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old girl is accused of using social media to lure two men to the same Bexar County apartment complex early May 25, 2026, where investigaCARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas - Investigators say a Carrizo Springs man is accused of using artificial intelligence tools to create hundreds of pornographic images and





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