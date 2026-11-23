U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Marriner J. Richards, 19, who vanished after leaving a Twentynine Palms casino on Nov. 7, was found dead inside an abandoned building in San Bernardino County, California, on Nov. 20, military officials confirmed.

A 19-year-old U.S. Marine who went missing earlier this month has been found dead in San Bernardino County, California, U.S. Marine Corps officials confirmed. Lance Cpl.

Marriner J. Richards, a Utah native, was discovered deceased inside an abandoned building. According to the Marine Corps, Richards was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 7, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force. He was found deceased in San Bernardino County, California, at approximately 1 p.m. Nov. 20.

Also read Body of missing 19-year-old Marine found: Sheriff's department

Marine Missing Since Nov 7

The Marine Corps said it is fully engaged with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Provost Marshal's Office as the circumstances surrounding the Marine's death remain under active investigation. Richards had been missing since Nov. 7, when military police alerted authorities to his disappearance, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Morongo Basin Station said. Deputies responded to the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, northeast of Palm Springs, after military police reported him missing.

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He was last known to be at Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms, where he left at around 11 p.m. on foot, according to the sheriff's station. His mother, Brooke Richards, said he left around 11 p.m. before returning around 3 a.m. to ask an employee for a phone charger.

His phone had died about an hour earlier, and when casino employees were unable to help, he left on foot around 5 a.m. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office described the missing Marine as wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage-print shorts. His father, Brock Richards, told a Utah television station that dozens of local residents had turned out to search for his son, while neighbors back home were preparing to make the trip to California to join the effort.

Commanding General Offers Condolences

The Marine Corps said previously that it was working with law enforcement agencies to locate Richards. In a statement, Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall, the commanding general of the 1st Marine Logistics Group, said, It is with a heavy heart that I share the loss of Lance Cpl.

Marriner Richards from 1st Marine Logistics Group. To the family, friends, and loved ones of Richards, we send our deepest condolences and offer our unwavering support during this time of grief. The case took on an especially heartbreaking dimension after his mother revealed that Richards had attempted to take his own life about a month before he disappeared. She said he was hospitalized for three weeks before returning to service about a week and a half before his disappearance.

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Brooke Richards previously wrote, I cannot explain in words the darkness I have felt and the despair in my heart. Equally, I have felt the arms of my Savior and the prayers of loved ones. I would do anything for you Marriner, I wish I could take away your pain and sadness. Please pray for us and pray for him.

GoFundMe and Suicide Resources

I love you forever Marriner Jay. A GoFundMe was created amid the search. The sheriff's department said it has been determined that Richards died by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional or call 988.

The nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Or text HOME to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.