JSO says the missing man was found around 10:25 p.m. Saturday.

Around 10:25 p.m., police said they were able to locate him safely. Pt. 3: Rain on the way. It's a good time to make dumplings...

Voices of the 904 Ep. 4 - A shared love of K-pop led two strangers to create a safe space for fans‘Major flood levels’ are expected in Putnam County starting Sunday, with river flooding possibly continuing for weeks ‘Major flood levels’ are expected in Putnam County starting Sunday, with river flooding possibly continuing for weeks30 states join FTC lawsuit accusing Dollar General of overcharging customersFamily demands answers in fatal pedestrian crashSt. Augustine flooding spreads as city monitors conditions ahead of Nights of LightsPt:2 Stay inside.

Also read Flagler sets up sandbagging stations; St. Augustine keeping close eye on weather for Saturday events

Cook something to calm the nerves and warm your bellySt. Augustine officials monitoring weatherPutnam County to give out sandbags amid rainy weather conditionsSome people still try to enjoy the beaches despite the rain and flood riskSt. Johns County Beachwalk fire station 'permanently paused' due to Amendment 3Pt. 1: Cloudy and rainy days require comfort food. Caution this will make you hungry!

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