Missing 11-year-old boy found safe: JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sais just after 8 a.m. Friday that a missing 11-year-old boy had been found safe.

– The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sais just after 8 a.m. Friday that a missing 11-year-old boy had been found safe. Police said the boy had last been seen Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. leaving his home on West 45th Street near Moncrief Road .

NOTE: News4JAX has removed the child’s name and photo from this story because he is no longer missing. Richard Ochoa is Manager of Content and Coverage at WJXT, where he leads multi‑platform strategy, elevates visual storytelling, and mentors journalists to deliver audience‑first coverage for Jacksonville and all of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

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