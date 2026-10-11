Lexington County Sheriff Confirms 11-Month-Old Koah Sharpe Survived Burial Alive in Dog Crate

An 11-month-old South Carolina boy was found alive Tuesday buried in a dog crate after his father allegedly buried him, authorities said. The father, Michael Comer, was arrested on a burglary charge and remains in custody.

South Carolina law enforcement officials confirmed Tuesday that 11-month-old Koah Sharpe survived being buried alive in a shallow woodland hole after his father, 25-year-old Michael Comer, concealed the child in a dog crate for roughly 24 hours. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon stated that rescuers located the crying infant near his grandfather's residence after hearing sounds from beneath freshly disturbed pine straw and dirt.

The baby was discovered wrapped in a towel inside the small crate, which created a critical air pocket that allowed him to breathe while trapped under the soil. Sheriff Koon attributed the child's survival to divine intervention and the specific conditions of the burial site, noting that the confined space likely preserved enough oxygen for the duration of the entrapment.

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Comer had been caring for Koah on Monday when he disappeared with the child before a second caregiver could arrive to take over supervision. Family members filed a missing person report later that afternoon, prompting a massive multi-agency search effort that involved local, state, and federal first responders scouring the area.

Investigators tracked Comer's movements across Lexington County using video footage, which placed him in the Batesburg-Leesville area without the child. Authorities noted that Comer lacked access to a personal vehicle, relying instead on hitching rides from various locations, which prevented the issuance of an Amber Alert due to the absence of a known car description or license plate.

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Sheriff Koon explained that the decision not to issue an Amber Alert was strictly procedural, requiring a specific vehicle identifier to alert the public effectively. Instead, officers relied on community tips and visual surveillance to narrow down Comer's possible whereabouts during the chaotic period of the disappearance.

Officers located Comer hiding in a shed in Batesburg on Monday night and arrested him immediately on burglary charges. The child was not found with him at that time, but the search continued into Tuesday morning as teams focused their efforts on the wooded area surrounding Comer's father's property.

The breakthrough occurred when deputies noticed signs of recent digging near the family home, leading them to unearth the crate containing the surviving infant. Koon described the scene as a frantic race against time as everyone present worked together to carefully extract the boy from the ground.

Koah is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital where doctors are monitoring his condition closely. While the child remains fragile, Sheriff Koon expressed optimism about a full recovery, hoping the toddler will not retain traumatic memories as he grows older.

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Comer remains in custody facing additional charges that are yet to be fully determined by prosecutors. His legal troubles date back over a month to a probation sentence for aggravated breach of peace, alongside earlier arrests for domestic violence and weapons offenses this year.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a clear motive for why Comer buried his son, though they acknowledged prior domestic violence incidents between the father and the child's mother. The case has sparked intense community concern and calls for stricter oversight of parents with histories of violent behavior.