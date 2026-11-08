Missile strikes multi-story Aramco building in Riyadh’s financial district, witnesses say

A missile struck a multi-story building owned by oil giant Aramco in the financial district of the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday, according to multiple witnesses and geolocated video.

A missile struck a multi-story building owned by oil giant Aramco in the financial district of the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday, according to multiple witnesses and geolocated video.

The strike in King Abdullah Financial District was reported after Saudi Civil Defense issued ‌an early-warning ⁠alert of a potential threat to the city. Video circulating on social media and verified by CNN shows damage to upper floors of the Aramco building.

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“An administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was subjected to an attempted attack,” on Sunday, according to the official Saudi news agency, citing a source at the Saudi Energy Ministry. “The incident resulted in falling shrapnel that caused minor damage to the building, with no injuries or fatalities reported,” the agency reported.

However, one witness said they saw ambulances heading to the area. CNN has reached out to the Information Ministry by email for further details. The Houthis, who have fired missiles and drones towards multiple targets across Saudi Arabia over the last three months, have not claimed responsibility. Multiple loud booms were ⁠heard in the Saudi capital ⁠Riyadh early Sunday.

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The Saudi led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles in Riyadh and the southern region. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote in a post on X that air defenses also “intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh. ” The missile attacks on Riyadh came a day after Yemen’s Houthi-run health ministry said Saudi airstrikes had ‌killed ‌at least ​33 ​people near the capital Sanaa, including women and children.

Last month, 13 people were killed in one missile strike on Riyadh’s international airport, and several more died in other strikes on the airport. The Houthis have said they will continue firing missiles and drones against Saudi Arabia so long as the Kingdom carries out airstrikes against the parts of Yemen they control and enforces a blockade against its territory.