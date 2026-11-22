The No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers leave Washington with a heartbreaking overtime loss to the unranked Washington Huskies, 27-24.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington in Seattle, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. SEATTLE — The No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers leave Washington with a heartbreaking overtime loss to the unranked Washington Huskies, 27-24, making the path to the Big Ten Championship game more difficult for IU.

The Hoosiers defense pushed the Huskies back negative yards on their first overtime drive, forcing them to kick a 46-yard field goal and handing the ball back to quarterback Josh Hoover and the Hoosiers offense. IU was unable to get a first down in overtime. Kicker Paddy McAteer, who had already made a 34-yarder in the third quarter, was tasked with tying the game again and forcing a second overtime, but his 37-yard kick went wide left.

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Indiana now drops to 9-2, while Washington improves to 7-4. This was the Huskies’ first Big Ten win at home this season. The back-and-forth battle was tied at 14 after the first quarter as Wilson got the start for Indiana. But with little offensive production after that first frame, IU head coach Curt Cignetti made a quarterback change, putting in Hoover for the second drive after halftime.

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Wilson completed eight of 16 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown after playing for two quarters and some change, while Hoover was 7-of-13 for 138 total yards and a touchdown, including his overtime stats. Coming in to Saturday’s action, the Hoosiers had to win their final two games to lock in a spot in the Big Ten Championship game with a crowded group at the top of the conference standings.

With IU’s loss, the Hoosiers are now tied with Oregon and Iowa for second in the Big Ten standings. The Hoosiers need to beat their rival Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game next week to secure a trip to Indy. Lucas Oil Stadium will host the final Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 5 since next year’s College Football Playoff expansion eliminates the conference championship games.