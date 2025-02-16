Missed Casting Calls: Iconic Roles That Could Have Gone to Someone Else

Discover which famous actors almost landed iconic roles in popular movies and TV shows. From 'Twilight' to 'Star Wars,' these near-misses could have changed the landscape of entertainment.

Some TV and movie characters are so iconic, you couldn't imagine anyone else playing them. But what if someone else had? Auditions are commonplace in Hollywood, so it's no surprise other stars were once considered for roles that later went to someone else. From 'Twilight' to 'Star Wars,' these near-misses could have changed the landscape of popular culture. For example, Kristen Stewart, known for her portrayal of Bella Swan, was actually considered for the role of Harry Potter.

Ultimately, the producers decided to cast a British actor, sticking to J.K. Rowling's vision for the film.The 'Star Wars' franchise could have looked completely different if Leonardo DiCaprio had landed the role of Anakin Skywalker instead of Hayden Christensen. DiCaprio even met with George Lucas and felt confident about getting the part. However, he ultimately didn't take the role. 'Mean Girls' wouldn't be the same without Lindsay Lohan, but it could have looked completely different if she got cast as Regina George instead of Cady Heron. Lindsay Lohan expressed her desire to play Regina George, but director Mark Waters and Tina Fey insisted she take on the role of Cady. 'The Lord of the Rings' almost landed a different actor as Frodo. Jake Gyllenhaal auditioned for the role but had to improvise his lines without any direction about an accent. This lack of preparation led to the role going to Elijah Wood. John Cusack was almost cast as the rebellious John Bender in 'The Breakfast Club' but had to drop out. Judd Nelson ultimately took on the role, giving us the unforgettable performance we know and love. Tom Cruise even called Glen Powell to pitch the idea of 'Top Gun: Maverick' after news broke that Miles Teller landed the lead role. It turned out to be a win-win situation, as both actors ended up starring in the film. Another near-miss casting involved Zendaya and Jenna Ortega. Both actresses auditioned for the role of Chani in 'Dune.' While Jenna Ortega didn't get the part, Zendaya ended up landing the role.Would you have cast a different actor in a major movie or TV role? Share your thoughts in the comments





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Casting Calls Actors Movies TV Shows Iconic Roles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Michael Keaton's Controversial Batman Casting Led to Mark Hamill's Iconic JokerMichael Keaton's casting as Batman in 1989 was initially met with widespread criticism, but ultimately proved to be a turning point for the character. This controversy, ironically, paved the way for Mark Hamill's casting as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.

Read more »

The Iconic Moments & Missed Opportunities of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime ShowThis bonus Greatest Pop Stars podcast episode looks at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance.

Read more »

Whitney Houston Almost Missed Out on Iconic SNL SketchMolly Shannon, who famously portrayed the nervous Catholic schoolgirl Mary Katherine Gallagher on 'Saturday Night Live,' reveals how she convinced Whitney Houston to appear in a sketch with her.

Read more »

David Krumholtz Calls Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Casting “Mindblowing Privilege”The Santa Clause, Addams Family Values, and Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz has joined the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and he's excited!

Read more »

Cervical Cancer Mother Calls for Lessons After Missed ReferralShannon Dunkley, diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer three years after a concerning smear test was overlooked, is demanding action to prevent similar tragedies. The 37-year-old midwife's case highlights the crucial role of timely referrals and accurate smear test analysis in early cancer detection and treatment.

Read more »

Surge in Calls to Congress Driven by Apps Like 5 CallsA surge in calls to Congress is being fueled by government-contact apps and social media, driven by people's desire to express their views on recent political developments. Apps like 5 Calls, which provide suggested scripts and dialing numbers, are experiencing record usage as Americans, accustomed to the ease of apps like Uber Eats, apply similar expectations to their interactions with elected officials.

Read more »