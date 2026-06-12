Misse Beqiri Pays Tribute to Late TOWIE Star Jake Hall with Sweet Photo

Misse Beqiri, the ex-girlfriend of late TOWIE star Jake Hall, has paid tribute to him with a sweet unseen photo on the day of his funeral. The photo shows Jake lovingly planting a kiss on Misse's forehead in a sweet holiday throwback snap at the beach. Misse, who shares daughter River with Jake, looked visibly upset during the service as she chatted with family and friends. Jake died on May 6 from a chest injury caused by broken glass at a rented property in Santa Margalida, where he had been living as he focused on his artwork.

Jake Hall 's ex girlfriend Misse Beqiri has paid tribute to the late TOWIE star with a sweet unseen photo on the day of his funeral.

Jake died on May 6 from a chest injury caused by broken glass at a rented property in Santa Margalida, where he had been living as he focused on his artwork. He suffered head wounds after allegedly turning aggressive and trying to harm himself during a party at the £200-a-night Majorcan villa, investigators say.

Swedish model Misse shares daughter River, eight, with the late TV personality, who shot to fame on the reality programme in 2015, starring from series 14 to 18. Now in a new post, Jake was seen lovingly planting a kiss on Misse's forehead in a sweet holiday throwback snap at the beach. The model, who dated Jake for five years and officially split in 2021, simply uploaded the photo to her Stories with no caption.

Misse to attend the late reality star's funeral today which took place at St Mary the Virgin, a Grade I-listed 18th century Church of England church in Wanstead, East London.

Jake Hall's ex girlfriend Misse Beqiri has paid tribute to the late TOWIE star with a sweet unseen photo on the day of his funeral Misse to attend the late reality star's funeral today which took place at St Mary the Virgin , a Grade I-listed 18th century Church of England church in Wanstead, East London The Swedish model shares daughter River, eight, with the late TV personality, who shot to fame on the programme in 2015, starring from series 14 to 18 Read More Towie star Chloe Lewis arrives for ex Jake Hall's funeral after his tragic death aged 35 in Majorca Misse looked visibly upset during the service as she chatted with family and friends.

So far, Jake's former ex Chloe Lewis, as well as TOWIE co-stars Lydia Bright, James 'Arg' Argent, Liam Blackwell, Demi Sims, Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou have arrived for the service. The cortege was led by a Rolls-Royce and further attendees included boxer Derek Chisora, DJ Fat Tony and David Beckham's mother Sandra and sister Joanne.

Misse previously shared a statement following Jake's death, she wrote: 'I never thought I would ever have to write this, and the pain of even putting these words down feels unbearable.

'There was no way you were ever supposed to go. My heart is shattered, and so is our daughter's.

' Misse continued: 'You lit up every room you walked into - your smile, your charm, your energy that filled the air. The way you loved music, how deeply you felt every sound, your creativity, your mind, your spirit.

'You were so deeply loved by so many people, and seeing the love everyone has for you is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once. 'Your constant mission to stop me from taking naps still makes me smile. 'I loved you from the very first moment I saw you, and there was never a chance you were going to let me go.

Together we created the most beautiful girl, the one you loved more than anything in this world, beyond words.

Misse looked visibly upset during the service as she chatted with family and friends Jake, who dated Misse for five years and officially split in 2021, died on May 6 from a chest injury caused by broken glass at a rented property in Santa Margalida The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Lewis , former girlfriend of Jake Hall, arrives with her influencer friend Georgie Fisher and sister Abbie Morgan at the funeral today The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent arrives at St Mary the Virgin church this afternoon Read More TOWIE's Jake Hall's ex Misse Beqiri shares devastating tribute after his death aged 35 'Your love for her was so strong it almost scared me, because I knew you would go to the ends of the earth for her.

'She adored you - her favourite person, her daddy. You will be missed. I promise to keep River safe, loved, and wrapped in the kind of love you gave so effortlessly. You are at peace now.

'As my brother used to say,"you gypos", I know you're laughing together now. You left behind your mini version, our River, and for that we are forever grateful. You will always live on through her, and you will forever be with us.

' At the time, TOWIE also issued a statement which read: 'Jake was a part of the Towie family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends following today's very sad news. ' Hall's most recent post on Instagram showed him painting on the island. He wrote: 'Life is b******s sometimes but I'm gonna try remember the good things. Looking through things - I'm just making art - in many forms.

' The comments on the post were later flooded with tributes from fans and fellow celebrities alike, including fellow Towie star Georgia Harrison. Harrison, who is also known for appearing on ITV's Love Island, wrote: 'RIP Jake my heart's breaking for everyone close to you today and your amazing family.

' Antony Costa, known for his role in boyband Blue, said: 'So sad. What a lovely bloke you were mate R.I. P.'





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Misse Beqiri Jake Hall TOWIE Funeral Tribute Photo River Santa Margalida

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