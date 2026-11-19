Contestants at the November 13 Miss Universe pre-show in Puerto Rico stumbled on a flawed runway. Magali Febles apologized after the Caribbean Hilton event fell short of global standards.

Contestants participating in a Miss Universe swimsuit presentation in Puerto Rico experienced a chaotic and widely criticized event on November 13 when multiple beauty queens stumbled and nearly fell while walking down a makeshift runway. The incident, which occurred at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan, drew immediate public attention as models in high heels struggled to navigate the uneven surface that combined pavement and sand.

Runway Failures at Caribe Hilton Event

The November 13 show, which featured eighty models, was intended to serve as a promotional event ahead of the seventy-fifth Miss Universe pageant. However, the broadcast was marred by technical difficulties, poor camera angles, and a basic set design that fans swiftly labeled a laughing stock on social media platforms. Footage from the event captured contestants strutting along a carpet laid directly across the ground to upbeat music, a setup that proved dangerously unstable for the competitors.

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Miss Kosovo, dressed in a black swimsuit with orange accessories, appeared alarmed as she nearly lost her balance halfway down the runway before managing to regain her footing. She was not alone in her struggle; Miss Philippines, Miss Peru, and Miss Venezuela were also observed in the footage nearly hitting the deck during their walks. The precarious nature of the stage forced several queens to exhibit significant composure while recovering from their stumbles in front of spectators who were filming the mishaps on their phones.

Producer Magali Febles Issues Apology

Show producer Magali Febles, a Dominican businesswoman operating under her company The Crown Production LLC, issued a formal apology to the contestants following the embarrassing display. Febles stated she would review the specific sections of the carpet where the tripping incidents occurred and expressed regret for the experience the models endured. She praised the serenity with which the contestants resumed their steps, noting her pride in their professional demeanor despite the chaotic circumstances.

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"I send hugs and admiration to all who stumbled while walking," Febles said in her statement. "I sincerely regret what you experienced and understand the concerns. I know how much work goes into each runway appearance. Know that I saw the serenity with which you resumed your steps... I felt proud of you." One video shared on X highlighted the contrast between the intended glamour of the night and the resulting source of mockery for the franchise.

Miss Universe Organization Responds to Safety Concerns

The Miss Universe Organization confirmed that the event produced by Magali Febles and The Crown Production LLC fell short of the organization's established standards for production quality and safety. While the global body allows independent producers to use the Miss Universe brand for events designed to promote tourism and generate business in host countries, it emphasized that the decisions leading to the runway issues were made without its involvement or approval.

This incident raises safety questions, particularly following the severe accident involving Miss Jamaica Dr Gabrielle Henry during the Miss Universe 2025 preliminary round in Bangkok last year. That event resulted in Henry tumbling off the stage into the audience, requiring transport to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in the Thai capital. Although she did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the medical team conducted tests to ensure her full recovery, highlighting the potential dangers present in large-scale pageant productions.

Impact on Pageant Brand and Future Standards

The public backlash against the Puerto Rico show underscores the high expectations for Miss Universe events and the scrutiny faced by independent producers using the global brand. Spectators criticized the makeshift nature of the runway and the technical problems that accompanied the broadcast, elements that contributed to the negative reception of the November 13 event. The organization's swift response and distinction of non-involvement aim to protect its reputation while addressing the valid concerns raised by the modeling community and fans alike.