Miss Universe returns for its 75th edition in Puerto Rico, but the event is marred by franchise disputes, visa rejections, and ongoing judging controversies one year after the scandal-plagued 2024 finale.

The 75th edition of Miss Universe is set to take place in Puerto Rico just one day after the publication of this report, but the world's biggest beauty pageant has returned to the global stage enveloped in significant turmoil. The 75th Miss Universe pageant is currently facing a multitude of controversies that include franchise disputes, protest withdrawals, absent co-owners, and severe visa rejections for several participants. The chaotic atmosphere surrounding the event serves as a stark reminder of the scandal that plagued the organization one year ago, which involved vote-rigging allegations, jury resignations, and a mass contestant walkout.

Southeast Asia Withdrawal and Ownership Disputes

A significant portion of the global participant list highlights the deep divisions within the pageant's international structure. Half of Southeast Asia is entirely unrepresented this year due to a contentious contractual dispute between the Miss Universe Organization and businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil. Nawat Itsaragrisil manages qualifying pageants in Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and his native Thailand, leaving these nations without delegates in Puerto Rico this year.

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This disagreement is exacerbated by the messy ownership structure of the Miss Universe Organization, which divides control between MU East and MU West. These two entities appear to be in a state of conflict, contributing to a decentralized qualifying structure that licenses national pageants to various local businesspeople in over 100 countries. The current tension between these corporate entities has directly resulted in the exclusion of major markets from the competition.

The roots of the current friction can be traced back to last year, when Nawat Itsaragrisil sparked the initial walkout by criticizing eventual winner Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch in front of other contestants. Although Nawat Itsaragrisil later issued an apology for the incident, he denied specifically calling Fátima Bosch a dumb head. This history of public confrontation has made reconciliation difficult, and Nawat Itsaragrisil stated via text message that he hopes the six withdrawn Southeast Asian delegates can participate in the competition next year instead.

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Visa Issues and French Protest Withdrawal

Logistical and diplomatic hurdles have further reduced the field of competitors, with participants from Nepal and five African countries forced to pull out due to United States visa issues. These nations include South Sudan and the Republic of Congo, which would have made their debuts in Puerto Rico this year. The visa rejections have removed a diverse set of candidates from the lineup, limiting the geographical representation of the pageant.

Additionally, the organizers of the Miss France pageant withdrew their delegate in May as a direct protest against the turmoil of the previous year. This decision was largely driven by the allegations made by former judge Omar Harfouch, who claimed that Fátima Bosch's victory was pre-scripted. Omar Harfouch alleged that finalists were preselected through a secret vote by an unofficial impromptu jury during the Bangkok finale.

The Miss Universe Organization has consistently denied these serious allegations of rigging. In response to the accusations, the organization proceeded to form a selection committee that appointed a new Miss France. This newly appointed delegate has traveled to Puerto Rico to compete in the final, standing in for the original delegate who chose to withdraw in protest of the judging controversy.

Transparency Crisis and Legal Troubles

Despite the organization's denials, it has failed to rebuild confidence in its judging process over the last year. The criteria on which the women are ranked remain broad and subjective, with no meaningful information ever published regarding how scores are assigned or weighted. This lack of transparency has been compounded by the organizers' failure to reveal the identity of any judges for this year's finale, a stark contrast to last year when figures like Omar Harfouch were announced weeks in advance.

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Independent auditors such as Ernst & Young, which previously oversaw voting and handed hosts results in sealed envelopes, are now absent from the process. This removal of third-party verification has led to widespread skepticism among fans and industry analysts. Pageant analyst Luis Portelles urged the organization to reveal the judging panel ahead of the closed-door interview portion, sparking comments ranging from renewed allegations of a cooked result to calls for a boycott.

Legal troubles are also mounting against the organization, with former Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry filing a lawsuit accusing organizers of negligence. Gabrielle Henry claims she sustained a head injury after falling off stage during a 2025 preliminary event. The litigation is ongoing, and the Miss Universe Organization did not respond to requests for comment regarding this case.

Underlying these operational and legal issues are the scandal-plagued affairs of the pageant's co-owners. Anne Jakrajutatip, founder of MU East's owner JKN Global Group, was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison for fraud involving a 30-million-baht corporate bond investment. Anne Jakrajutatip failed to appear at a Bangkok court in December and is currently considered at large.

The Miss Universe Organization, which Anne Jakrajutatip purchased for $20 million in 2022, announced last October that she had been replaced as CEO. However, the unresolved legal and financial issues surrounding Anne Jakrajutatip continue to cast a shadow over the upcoming event. As the world watches the 75th edition in Puerto Rico, the question remains whether the organization can regain trust or if the chaos will define its future.