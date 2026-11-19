Miss Universe Puerto Rico contestants stumbled on a faulty carpet at the Caribe Hilton. Producer Magali Febles apologized as the Miss Universe Organization criticized the independent event's safety standards.

Beauty queens participating in the Miss Universe Puerto Rico preliminary swimsuit competition experienced a series of embarrassing stumbles on November 13, sparking widespread criticism regarding the event's production quality and safety measures. The incident occurred during a rehearsal or preliminary show held at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan, where contestants navigated a makeshift runway laid directly over pavement and sand. Multiple delegates were seen struggling to maintain their balance while wearing high heels, leading to accusations that the segment had become a "laughing stock" due to the obvious hazards present on the floor.

Runway Hazards Cause Multiple Falls

Footage from the event captured several contestants nearly hitting the deck as they attempted to strut to upbeat music along the unstable surface. Miss Kosovo, dressed in a black swimsuit with orange accessories, was observed nearly falling halfway down the runway before successfully regaining her equilibrium. Her distress was visible as she looked alarmed during the mishap. Other notable contestants, including Miss Philippines, Miss Peru, and Miss Venezuela, were also among those who struggled with the uneven terrain. The chaotic scenes were filmed by spectators using their mobile phones, amplifying the visibility of the technical failures.

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Producer Magali Febles Issues Apology

Magali Febles, the producer of the show through her company The Crown Production LLC, publicly addressed the issues by apologizing to the contestants for the difficult conditions they faced. She stated that she would personally review the specific sections of the carpet where the tripping hazards occurred. In a subsequent statement, Febles praised the resilience of the delegates, noting the serenity with which they resumed their steps after stumbling. She expressed sincere regret for their experience and acknowledged the immense effort required for each runway appearance, emphasizing her pride in their composure under pressure.

Miss Universe Organization Criticizes Standards

The Miss Universe Organization released a statement clarifying that the Puerto Rico event, produced independently by Febles, fell short of their expected standards. The governing body explained that while they permit independent producers to use the Miss Universe brand for events designed to promote tourism and generate business in host countries, they had no involvement in or approval of the decisions that led to the safety concerns. This distinction highlights the organization's attempt to distance itself from the operational failures while maintaining the licensing agreement structure for local pageants.

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Social Media Mockery and Safety Concerns

Online reaction to the video footage was swift, with fans criticizing the makeshift runway design, the basic set, and the technical problems during the broadcast. One viral post on X described the event, which featured eighty models, as a glamorous night that ended up becoming a source of mockery. The incident has renewed conversations about stage safety in beauty competitions, recalling a serious accident from last year. During that event, Miss Jamaica, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, suffered a significant fall from the main stage in Bangkok during the evening gown round of the preliminary competition.

Previous Safety Incidents and Future Outlook

The fall involving Dr. Gabrielle Henry last year resulted in her being rushed to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand. Although she did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the incident raised serious questions about stage edges and runway security. The Miss Jamaica organization confirmed that medical professionals were attending to her care and conducting tests for full recovery. As the Miss Universe Puerto Rico team prepares for the upcoming 75th Miss Universe pageant, the focus remains on ensuring that such production errors and safety risks are thoroughly addressed to prevent further incidents for the delegates.