The Miss Universe 75th Anniversary Crown is unveiled in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as contestants from over 115 countries prepare for the grand finale broadcast on REELZ and Telemundo on November 24, 2026.

Miss Universe 2025 titleholder Fátima Bosch of Mexico posed alongside the newly unveiled Miss Universe 75th Anniversary Crown during an official ceremony at Plaza Las Americas in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 12, 2026. The event marked a significant milestone for the global pageant, introducing the "Radiance of an Eternal Legacy" crown to the public ahead of the upcoming competition.

Crown Unveiling Details and Venue

The 2026 edition of the Miss Universe pageant features contestants hailing from more than 115 countries and regions across the globe. Notable participating nations include the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, Croatia, Spain, France, the Philippines, South Korea, India, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Botswana, showcasing the diverse international talent competing for the prestigious title.

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During the unveiling event, Fátima Bosch displayed the intricate design of the anniversary crown, which serves as the ultimate prize for the 2026 contest. The ceremony at Plaza Las Americas highlighted the historical significance of the 75th anniversary, setting the stage for the grand finale to be held later in the month at a major local venue.

Grand Finale Schedule and Broadcast Times

The Miss Universe grand finale is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The broadcast will commence at 8 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 5 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. AST, providing a precise schedule for international viewers to tune in and watch the coronation moment live.

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Viewers in the United States can watch the event live on REELZ in English and on Telemundo in Spanish. The pageant is also available to livestream via various digital platforms, ensuring that audiences without traditional cable subscriptions can still access the global event through internet-based streaming services.

Streaming Options for Cord-Cutters

For those without cable TV, several streaming services offer access to live channels including REELZ and Telemundo. One option provides live TV, local, and cable channels for $49.99 per month for the first two months, with the price increasing to $94.99 per month afterward, granting access to the necessary networks for the broadcast.

Another streaming alternative starts at $63.99 for the first month and $88.99 monthly thereafter, offering more than 220 channels. This service is compatible with smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers, making it easy for fans to watch the Miss Universe finale on their preferred devices from anywhere.

Additional Streaming Plans and Costs

Alternative cable services are available starting at $99.99 per month for access to more than 100 live channels. These plans include additional content such as Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Select at no extra cost, providing a comprehensive entertainment package alongside the live pageant coverage for subscribers looking for broader value.

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Other streaming options include plans for $19.99 per month or discounted annual rates of $129.99 and $199.99 per year. The Premium Plan is ad-supported and offers access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, originals, live sports from NBC Sports, and live news from NBC News, though viewers should note that the Miss Universe broadcast details remain specific to the REELZ and Telemundo schedules.