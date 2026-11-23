Danielle Yablonka faced crowd boos during Miss Universe 2025 while unveiling a peace cape. The event, held in Puerto Rico, saw further chaos with runway accidents.

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant, hosted in Puerto Rico, faced immediate controversy during the costume parade when Danielle Yablonka, Israel's representative, was met with loud boos from the audience. Yablonka, age twenty-five, presented a massive cape featuring the Old City of Jerusalem and a peace message written in three languages. The moment, intended to symbolize resilience, became a focal point of political tension within the global beauty competition.

Boos Erupt During Peace Cape Presentation

Danielle Yablonka walked across the stage holding the giant cape, which was designed by Israeli fashion designer Jacob Meir. The costume was officially described on the Miss Israel Instagram account as a celebration of diversity and the belief that beauty can thrive after adversity. A host narrated that the garment represented Israel's transformation, noting it as a tribute to a land where history, cultures, and even desert blooms intersect.

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As the narration concluded and the music faded, distinct boos echoed through the venue in San Juan. Despite the audible rejection, Yablonka maintained her composure, turning and continuing her walk without reacting visibly to the crowd. The incident was captured on video and rapidly disseminated across social media platforms, drawing immediate global attention to the event.

Social Media Backlash and Support for Yablonka

Online reactions to the costume were sharply divided, with critics using the Miss Israel post to express dissent. One commenter questioned the use of the word peace, while another accused Yablonka of displaying pride in Jaffa oranges grown on occupied Palestinian land. These negative comments were accompanied by accusations of embarrassment directed at the Israeli delegation.

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Conversely, Yablonka received strong support from pro-Israel figures and fans. Former Miss Israel Noa Cochva praised the representation as beautiful, while influencer Ysabella Hazan and activist Samantha Levy offered enthusiastic endorsements. Yablonka, originally from Miami, Florida, and now residing in Tel Aviv, identifies as an entrepreneur and social media creator who is vocal about her Jewish identity and Holocaust survivor heritage.

Previous Controversies Involving Israeli Delegates

This incident follows a pattern of tension involving Israeli contestants at the Miss Universe franchise. Last year, Melanie Shiraz, the Miss Israel representative, faced intense online harassment after a viral video appeared to show her side-eyeing the 2025 Miss Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub. The clip, recorded during the previous pageant in Thailand, led to accusations of jealousy and sparked debates regarding beauty standards and diplomatic relations.

The Miss Universe Organization has struggled to manage these geopolitical flashpoints. Israeli delegates frequently find themselves at the center of backlash linked to Middle East tensions, turning the pageant into a stage for international political expression rather than solely a celebration of beauty. The organization has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the specific booing of Yablonka.

Runway Accidents and Production Criticism

Beyond the political controversy, the Miss Universe 2025 event was marred by significant production errors that undermined its glamour. Contestants in high heels repeatedly stumbled on a makeshift runway laid over pavement and sand at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan. Footage showed Miss Kosovo, Miss Philippines, Miss Peru, and Miss Venezuela nearly falling during their walks.

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Magali Febles, the producer through The Crown Production LLC, apologized for the hazards and promised to review the carpet sections. The Miss Universe Organization clarified that Febles operated independently and that the production fell short of their standards. Fans mocked the technical failures and basic set design, describing the broadcast as a source of ridicule rather than a prestigious televised event.