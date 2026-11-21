Contestants from Bolivia, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica discuss advocacy for education and equity as Miss Universe 2025 approaches the November 24 broadcast in San Juan.

The 75th annual Miss Universe pageant is set to crown a new global ambassador on Tuesday, November 24, during its live broadcast on Telemundo. The historic event marks the competition's first return to San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 24 years, bringing the international stage back to the Caribbean archipelago. Families across Latin America and the diaspora are preparing to gather around their screens to cheer for the women representing their nations. This year's lineup features candidates who are leveraging their global platforms to address critical social issues, ranging from indigenous language preservation to the persistent gender pay gap. The broadcast promises to highlight not only the traditional elements of beauty but also the profound commitment of these women to uplift communities and advocate for change. As the world watches, the contestants are using this moment to share the deep cultural histories and pressing challenges of their homelands with a worldwide audience.

Valeria Mena Advocates For Indigenous Languages

Valeria Mena, representing Bolivia, is using her presence on the global stage to highlight the importance of cultural diversity and indigenous heritage. She points out that approximately 36 indigenous languages are spoken within her country, a statistic she describes as a wonderful testament to the nation's rich cultural tapestry. Mena believes it is crucial for the global community to learn more about the history of these languages and the specific communities they represent. She views the preservation of these linguistic traditions as an area that should never be overlooked in modern discourse. To support this cause, Mena plans to promote tourism in Bolivia as a means to further celebrate and sustain these indigenous cultures. Her approach emphasizes that understanding these deep historical roots is essential for appreciating the full identity of the Bolivian people.

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Combating The Gender Pay Gap Through Education

In addition to cultural preservation, Valeria Mena is focused on advocating for economic equality and social justice for women in Bolivia. She acknowledges that while women today have gained access to many more leadership positions and opportunities, significant challenges remain. Mena specifically identifies the gender pay gap as a persistent issue that requires immediate and sustained attention. She argues that the solution lies in a comprehensive focus on education to ensure women can continue occupying these high-level positions. Her goal is to move society toward greater fairness and equality, where the true value of women is genuinely recognized in the workplace. Mena sees education as the primary tool to achieve this economic balance and empower women to reach their full potential.

Authenticity And Puerto Rican Feminist Heritage

Representing the host nation of the 75th pageant, the delegate from Puerto Rico is dedicated to educating the public about the country's rich history of feminism and leadership. She specifically wants people to learn about Julia de Burgos, a pivotal Puerto Rican woman who helped pave the way for women's rights. Although Julia de Burgos had a short life, dying in her 30s, she left behind an incredibly meaningful legacy that continues to inspire generations. The Puerto Rican delegate views the Miss Universe stage as a powerful platform for global ambassadors to learn about such historical figures who were leaders in their own right. By highlighting Julia de Burgos, she aims to connect the contemporary movement for gender equality with the foundational struggles of the past. This historical context adds depth to the modern conversation about women's roles in society and politics.

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Championing Women's Rights And Addressing Inequality

The Puerto Rican delegate is also championing specific social issues that affect women in her country, particularly the confinement to traditional social roles. She notes that society often attempts to limit women, despite historical evidence showing that women can be everything they choose to be. One of the most pressing statistics she highlights is that the gender pay gap in Puerto Rico still stands at 22 percent. She intends to bring greater visibility to this economic disparity through her international platform. Beyond economics, she aims to project an image of authenticity and elegance that challenges conventional perceptions of femininity. She describes herself as a woman who is approachable yet commanding, intelligent yet beautiful, and imperfect yet memorable. This multifaceted identity serves as a testament to the complexity of modern womanhood.

Inspiring Young Girls In Costa Rica

The delegate from Costa Rica brings a message of boundless possibility and social responsibility to the Miss Universe competition. She emphasizes that Costa Rica is a peaceful country without an army, a fact she is deeply proud of and a core part of her national identity. Her social project, Manos Amigas de Talamanca, focuses on improving access to education for communities in the South Caribbean, specifically in Limón and Bribri. She works with people in different schools to help them achieve better educational outcomes, viewing this as a critical path to empowerment. Her personal story adds another layer of inspiration, as she admits that as a little girl, she did not have the self-esteem to dream about being Miss Universe or even a model. She wants to show young girls that they have no limitations and can achieve whatever they dream of.

Miss Universe 2025 Broadcast Details

The 75th Miss Universe competition will air live on Tuesday, November 24, on Telemundo, marking a significant moment for the franchise. The event returns to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the first time in 24 years, reinvigorating interest in the pageant among Latin American audiences. Reigning titleholders and global ambassadors will gather to witness the crowning of the new queen, who will carry forward the tradition of advocacy and cultural exchange. The broadcast is expected to draw millions of viewers who are eager to see their representatives compete on the world stage. This year's pageant is distinguished by the strong focus on social advocacy, with contestants using their moments in the spotlight to address issues like the gender pay gap, indigenous rights, and education. The event promises to be a celebration of diversity, strength, and the potential of women around the world.