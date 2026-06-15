Miss Sixty Teams With Central Saint Martins for Denim Innovation

The London fashion school has signed a five-year partnership with China's Trendy Group, parent company of Miss Sixty.

The Lab aims to bring together bachelors’ and masters’ students across fashion, textile design, material futures, biodesign, and regenerative design, as well as researchers and industry, to test new ideas in circular denim, from materialBased in the school’s Material School, the Future Denim Lab also includes a fully funded PhD and a wider research program on denim recovery, recycling and reuse, to have a real impact on the global denim industry.

Winners of the first edition of the two annual prizes — the Miss Sixty Future Denim Design Prize, for outstanding undergraduate work in denim design, materialand creative execution, and the Miss Sixty Future Denim Discovery Prize, for postgraduate and research-led projects pushing sustainable fashion and textile systems — will be decided on Wednesday, with a judging panel featuring stylist Katie Grand, Katie Rawles of the British Fashion Council, Central Saint Martins professor Kate Goldsworthy, and denim specialist Paolo Fuligni.

Terry Xu, global marketing director of Miss Sixty and the son of Trendy Group founder Jacky Xu, said the collaboration with Central Saint Martins is “founded on a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and the future of denim culture” and aims to foster the development of design capabilities, advancing sustainable denim culture and fashion innovation.

“This deep partnership, bridging a global fashion brand and a leading creative institution, continually injects experimental design language and cutting-edge creative thinking into the brand’s denim research and design ecosystem, shaping a forward-looking innovation landscape,” he added. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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