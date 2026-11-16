Fleet Street Cast Revealed as Miss Scarlet Successors Silvia Presente and Tom Remmers

Following the conclusion of Miss Scarlet and the Duke's sixth season, which received critical acclaim for its sharp writing and historical intrigue, star Kate Phillips and creators Rachael New and Ben Edwards have announced their next project. The new series, titled Fleet Street, is set in 1901 and will air on PBS Masterpiece.

The highly anticipated replacement for the beloved series Miss Scarlet and the Duke has officially revealed its leading cast members. PBS Masterpiece confirmed that Silvia Presente will star as Kitty Parker in the new period crime drama titled Fleet Street.

Tom Remmers joins the ensemble to play Samuel Wallace, marking the first official look at the stars who will carry the narrative forward from the conclusion of the previous hit series. This announcement provides concrete details about the creative team filling the void left by Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

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Silvia Presente portrays Kitty Parker, described as a young woman from a wealthy family who travels to London from her countryside home determined to become a journalist. Her character brings a fresh perspective to the high-stakes world of early twentieth-century reporting.

Tom Remmers plays Samuel Wallace, a journalist at The Morning Herald who was once one of Fleet Street's brightest reporters. He is now struggling professionally and haunted by the tragic consequences of a past story, adding significant emotional depth to the narrative.

The series begins in the year 1901, a pivotal moment in British history marked by the death of Queen Victoria and the transition to the Edwardian era. Newspapers race to capture a nation in the throes of mourning and change, setting a tense backdrop for the unfolding mystery.

The plot centers on two journalists whose careers are on the line as they investigate a missing son, an anonymous message, and a violent death. These elements trigger their first major lead after the death of a florist with ties to the Royal Household.

As they dig deeper, Kitty and Samuel uncover a conspiracy that reaches far beyond the walls of the newsroom. With the Queen's funeral approaching, powerful figures have strong motivations to keep the truth suppressed, placing the protagonists in significant danger.

Creators Rachael New and Ben Edwards return to helm this new project, ensuring continuity in quality and tone for fans of the original series. The show promises to deliver the same level of historical intrigue and dramatic tension that defined Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

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Fleet Street is a co-production between Mikey Productions Limited and PBS Masterpiece. Executive producers include creators New and Edwards alongside Patricia Lenahan, Patrick Irwin, and Susanne Simpson.

Described as cinematic, romantic, and alive with the energy of London's high-stakes journalism scene, the series aims to captivate audiences immediately upon release. It serves as the definitive end of the Miss Scarlet saga while launching a new chapter in period crime drama.

Kate Phillips previously expressed deep gratitude for her time on Miss Scarlet, noting it was a privilege to work on such a dedicated project. Her statement highlighted the pride in the achievements of the cast and crew throughout the six-year run.

The transition from Miss Scarlet to Fleet Street marks a significant shift in programming for PBS Masterpiece while maintaining its reputation for high-quality historical narratives. Fans can expect a seamless continuation of engaging storytelling despite the change in characters and setting.

The introduction of Silvia Presente and Tom Remmers signals a bold new direction for the network. Their dynamic as aspiring and struggling journalists offers a compelling contrast that drives the central mystery forward.

This development confirms that the creative momentum behind Miss Scarlet and the Duke continues to thrive in the industry. The new series promises to uphold the standards of suspense and character development that audiences have come to expect.

With the cast now identified, anticipation builds for the premiere of Fleet Street on PBS Masterpiece. The combination of historical context, personal stakes, and political intrigue sets the stage for a gripping narrative experience.

The series leverages the death of Queen Victoria as a catalyst for both national mourning and individual ambition. This historical event provides a rich tapestry against which the personal dramas of Kitty and Samuel unfold.

Critics and fans alike have praised the final season of Miss Scarlet for its sophisticated script work. The introduction of Fleet Street suggests that the creators are ready to tackle new challenges while retaining their core audience.

The visual and thematic elements of Fleet Street promise to be distinct yet familiar to viewers of the previous series. The focus on journalism introduces a unique angle within the period crime genre.

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Silvia Presente's portrayal of Kitty Parker adds a layer of class commentary to the narrative. Her journey from the countryside to the bustling streets of London reflects broader social changes of the era.

Tom Remmers' Samuel Wallace brings a sense of redemption and urgency to the story. His struggle with past mistakes resonates with themes of accountability and professional integrity.

The collaboration between Mikey Productions Limited and PBS Masterpiece ensures a high production value for the series. The involvement of experienced executive producers guarantees careful attention to detail.

As the narrative unfolds, the investigation into the florist's death will likely expose corruption within the Royal Household. This plotline aligns with the tradition of royal conspiracies in British period dramas.

The approach of the Queen's funeral adds a ticking clock element to the story. Characters must navigate dangerous political waters while racing to publish the truth.

Fleet Street represents a strategic move by PBS Masterpiece to maintain viewer engagement after the conclusion of a long-running hit. The new series benefits from established brand loyalty and critical acclaim.

The casting choices reflect a commitment to bringing diverse and talented actors to prominent roles. Silvia Presente and Tom Remmers bring fresh energy to the historical drama format.

The synopsis reveals a complex web of secrets and betrayals that will challenge the protagonists. Their relationship will likely evolve under the pressure of life-threatening circumstances.

This announcement concludes the speculation surrounding the successor to Miss Scarlet and the Duke. The official reveal provides clarity and excitement for the upcoming season.

The integration of historical events with fictional crime-solving creates a unique viewing experience. Audiences will appreciate the blend of educational content and entertainment.

The series promises to explore the ethical dilemmas faced by journalists in a rapidly changing society. Themes of truth, power, and justice will be central to the narrative.

With the cast and premise now public, the focus shifts to the production phase of Fleet Street. Viewers can anticipate a polished and compelling addition to the PBS Masterpiece lineup.