Jennifer Lawrence recently announced that she and Emma Stone are producing a Miss Piggy movie, with Cole Escola penning a script.

Jennifer Love Hewitt “Had Not Seen” Ryan Phillippe Since ‘IKWYDLS’ When Reuniting For ‘9-1-1’ Crossover: “He Hadn’t Changed At All”Add us as a Google Preferred Source“I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to,” she prefaced on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’‘The Muppet Show’ Returns With Disney+ Special Produced By Seth Rogen & Guest Star Sabrina Carpenter; Will Serve As Backdoor PilotWhen asked if she and Stone will appear in the movie, Lawrence said, “I think so, we have to.

”in the mid-1970s, Miss Piggy gradually became a bigger part of the series, before becoming an icon in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Despite Kermit being the star, she’s long hogged the spotlight from her froggy beau. Recently marking their milestone 70th birthday, The Muppets have had a year of celebrations leading up to the news last month thatfrom Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures.

Also read Cole’s reopening

Deadline reported that Disney+ has ordered a TV event featuring special guest star Sabrina Carpenter to premiere in 2026, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the classic original series. Imax Inks Big UK Deal With Showcase As Mooky Greidinger ResurfacesI feel like they could do something inventive and fun. I’m in and I wanted an Emma – Jennifer collab for yearsHeartbreak indeed. I’m a lifelong fan.

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The Electric Mayhem show on Disney plus was the best the Muppets have been since Treasure Island, it was a funny and brilliant heartfelt show and Disney didn’t even promote it. They went all in on American Born Chinese which they ended up removing from the platform and taking a tax write off!!! I hope they can do better with this one for Piggy, she deserves a movie. This sounds freaking incredible.

I have never before felt the need to comment on a deadline article until seeing this