Nadeen Ayoub contrasts her 2024 appearance with Miss Israel's 2025 Miss Universe costume featuring Jerusalem. She demands institutional support for Palestinian representation in future global pageants.

Nadeen Ayoub, the former Miss Palestine contestant who made history in 2025 as the first Palestinian woman to compete in the international Miss Universe pageant, has publicly addressed the recent controversy surrounding Miss Israel's participation. The debate intensified following Danielle Yablonka's appearance on the stage in Puerto Rico on the evening of November 22 during the costume parade segment of the event.

The Costumed Controversy in Puerto Rico

Danielle Yablonka, the 25-year-old representative for Israel, appeared on stage wearing a large cape that depicted the Old City of Jerusalem alongside a three-language peace message. The visual presentation elicited a mixed response from the audience, resulting in audible boos and cheers as the contestant performed her segment of the pageant. Video footage from the parade clearly captures the vocal reactions from the crowd during her performance.

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Historical Parallel and Palestinian Perspective

Speaking to Newsweek by email, Ayoub highlighted a striking resemblance between her own presentation the previous year and the current Israeli contestant's design. She recalled that last year, she turned on the Miss Universe stage to reveal Jerusalem on the back of her national costume, whereas this year, Miss Israel turned to reveal the Dome of the Rock. Ayoub emphasized that the visual similarity was immediate, noting that Jerusalem made it back onto the Miss Universe stage, but Palestine did not.

Israeli Officials Defend Costume Design

Edgar Saakyan, the CEO of Miss Universe Israel, told Newsweek by email that the overall response to the costume was overwhelmingly positive from their perspective. He stated that they observed only one or two individuals reacting negatively, which he suggested was not entirely unexpected. Saakyan added that interestingly, other audience members, including supporters from Latin American countries, asked the negative reactors to stop their behavior.

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Institutional Challenges for Palestinian Representation

Ayoub addressed why there was no Miss Palestine contestant in 2025, explaining that she personally funded the work of the Miss Palestine Organization while she was involved. Born in Ramallah in the central West Bank and later moving to North America, she stated that the lack of support and backing from institutions has made it difficult to secure representation for 2026. She called upon Palestinian government institutions to step up and help make Palestinian representation possible year after year.

Broader Geopolitical Context of the Pageant

The inclusion of contestants from Israel and Palestine in Miss Universe has frequently made headlines amid the ongoing conflict. The war began after October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an attack that killed approximately 1,200 people and took 251 hostages. Israel responded with a large-scale military operation, resulting in a Palestinian death toll that surpassed 74,000 people by September according to Gaza's Health Ministry. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10, 2025, though concerns about future stability remain high.