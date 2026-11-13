Miss Monique Sold Out Brooklyn Show Amid US Market Push

Ukrainian DJ Miss Monique sells out Brooklyn Pacha and launches Biorhythm tour to deepen her presence in the US market ahead of 2027 goals.

Ukrainian progressive house producer Miss Monique confirmed that her upcoming headlining performance at Brooklyn Pacha has sold out, marking a significant milestone in her career trajectory within the United States. The artist, recognized for her signature green hair and distinctive electronic sound, shared the news from her studio in Lisbon on a recent afternoon. This sold-out status represents a pivotal moment for an artist who has previously performed at major U.S. festivals including Ultra and EDC Las Vegas.

Brooklyn Pacha Sold Out Status

The immediate reaction to the announcement highlighted the unique emotional weight of headlining versus festival appearances. Aria Vega, covering the event from Lisbon, noted that bringing a personal show to a venue carries different responsibilities than supporting slots. Miss Monique described the sold-out result as a strong indicator of her growing relationship with the American audience. She views this success as the beginning of a larger strategy to establish a deeper foothold in the U.S. market during 2027.

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Biorhythm Immersive Show Launch

To support this expansion, Miss Monique is deploying Biorhythm, an immersive audiovisual production she originally debuted at Tomorrowland's Freedom Stage in July. The show recently toured Argentina and will travel to France later this month before reaching New York. The visual component of the performance blends industrial imagery with natural elements such as jellyfish and forests. This aesthetic choice serves as a meditation on the tension between technological advancement and the organic world.

Personal Nature Connection Theme

The concept behind the Biorhythm show is deeply rooted in Miss Monique's personal history in Ukraine. She grew up surrounded by parks and open land, a connection to nature she feels has diminished due to the demands of her touring schedule over the last 15 years. She intends for the production to remind audiences of the importance of protecting the natural environment without preaching. The artist emphasized that music serves as a form of medicine for both herself and her listeners during difficult times.

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Impact of War on Creative Process

Miss Monique's relationship with her homeland remains a central theme in her current emotional state and artistic output. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, she was forced to relocate from her home to Portugal. The displacement caused significant emotional distress, as she watched her friends and family endure the conflict while she continued to tour globally. She admitted that the dissonance between her international success and the suffering in her home country prevented her from fully enjoying her life.

Recent Collaborations and US Plans

Alongside her touring ambitions, the producer has released new music including the single Undertone with Belgian producer Paradoks. She also collaborated with English pop legend Robbie Williams on Beauty in Us following their initial connection in 2023. To further integrate into the American culture, Miss Monique plans to spend one or two months living in the United States rather than just passing through. This period will allow her to explore local lifestyles and understand the mentality of her new audience base.