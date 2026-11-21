Plus: Is it OK to wear gray to a December wedding?

As you know, the holidays are full of family drama and opportunities to offend or be offended, and I usually try to go with the flow.

But I just received a text message that struck me as incredibly rude, and I can’t figure out how to respond. My sister has five children ranging in age from 5 to 13. I have none. She offered to host Thanksgiving this year, and we all accepted — “we” being my dad, who lives in town; my mom and her husband, who live in another state; and me, who just moved out of town.

Also read This Is the Rudest Thing You Can Do at Someone Else’s House, According to an Etiquette Expert

I moved to a new city a few weeks ago and started a new job, so hosting is an impossibility for me this year. My sister mentioned that we needed to discuss the menu and what I would bring, and I jokingly said I could bring a premade side dish, as I do not have a kitchen right now. Normally we both revel in menu planning and cooking, but this year, I just can’t.

I could, of course, make a side at my dad’s when I come to town the day before. But I won’t have days to prepare multiple items. Isn’t this typically the main item provided by the host? Why in the world would I pay $100 to bring a fresh turkey to a meal that is 1. hosted by her and 2.

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Will be mostly eaten by her family? I feel like I’m being used to subsidize the cost of the meal. I have more disposable income than she does, but she is absolutely OK financially. How in the world do I reply?

Am I out of line to be offended? Do I simply accept it and try to not be resentful? I’ve tried to reply a few times and get so upset I just ignore it. : Yes, your sister’s request is unreasonable.

You may tell your sister that you are sorry, but you do not have the physical means to cook a fresh turkey this year, but you hope to be in a position next year to take over the hosting. And then, Miss Manners suggests, you do not offer to bring anything else. Because a table and chairs might be next.

: I would like to know if it is proper to wear a steel color, or a gray or silver dress, to a wedding. It is in December. The bridesmaids are wearing dark green and the mother of the bride is wearing maroon. I’m just a great-aunt.

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Miss Manners assures you that anything in the gray color family is proper for a wedding in any season. And you need not worry about being complementary to the other colors mentioned. Miss Manners will further refrain from pointing out that even muted shades of green and red worn by the bridal party are a little too Christmasy for her taste — but perhaps that is the festive intent.

Please send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, gentlereader@missmanners.com; or through postal mail to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.