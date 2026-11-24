Every Thanksgiving, they refuse to even try my traditional dish.

Each Thanksgiving, our extended family comes to our house to celebrate. I cook the whole meal, including a 20-pound turkey. My specialty is making a stuffing that I cook inside the bird.

It is my mother’s recipe, and everyone in my family loves it. I also make some out-of-the-bird stuffing with the same recipe, which is good, but nothing beats the in-the-bird kind. My son-in-law and his parents say that the thought of eating something from inside the bird makes them sick. They also refuse to even try the outside-the-bird stuffing.

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They bring their own stuffing, made from a box, which is the only type they will eat. When I am invited to someone’s house, I would never think of asking what they are fixing, saying I didn’t like that and then bringing my own food. I would just not eat the items I didn’t like, or take a very small sampling so as not to insult the host.

I work very hard and spend hours fixing a great dinner for the family, especially the stuffing, so I feel it is rude and insulting when they not only refuse to even try it, but also bring their own. My wife tells me that it is no big deal — that if that’s what they like, then they should just bring it with them. She thinks I am overly sensitive.

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I feel strongly that the in-laws’ behavior is rude and insulting; my wife sees no problem with them bringing their own food. Help! Which one of us is right? Yours is whether it is polite for guests to disparage the host’s menu.

Hers is whether it is worthwhile to pick fights with relatives who are coming for Thanksgiving. So you are both right, but Miss Manners considers your wife to be addressing the more important issue.

Happy Thanksgiving. : Our grandkids constantly grab a bag of some snack to eat and don’t offer us one piece. It seems very rude to us. Is it?

If a toddler has a grip on a reward-for-good-behavior cookie, it is not necessary to offer bites to a gaggle of grandparents who are not sharing their martinis. But with a whole bag of munchies, there should be a perfunctory attempt to pass it around. Miss Manners worries whether those grandchildren have even been exposed to the concept of communal eating. It is all too common now for people, even in families with children, to eat alone.

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Conflicting schedules and tastes are the excuses for individuals to make their own meals without regard to the habits of others. Snacking is different, of course; generally it is a grab-when-you-want habit. But Miss Manners can’t help thinking that the very idea of sharing food, the ancient ritual of breaking bread together, is disappearing. You can best encourage this by giving seated family dinners.

And in the meantime, a grandparent can get away with saying, “My, that looks good,” and, if that doesn’t do it, “Do you mind if I have a taste? ” Please send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, gentlereader@missmanners.com; or through postal mail to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.