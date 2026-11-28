Miss Manners advises that gifting a framed photo to an old-school barber who gives free cuts is a thoughtful gesture, provided it is presented with humility. Additionally, she recommends a simple thank you as the only appropriate response when someone expresses sympathy about a cancer diagnosis.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am a young college-aged man, and last summer, I began getting my hair cut by an old Italian barber named Walter.

Walter is a very old-school, and he and I have developed a very good relationship with one another. I seem to be one of his youngest clients by a matter of decades, and I even brought my parents to his salon to meet him. He refuses to accept full payment from me after he cuts my hair, and if I ever walk by his shop, he will flag me down and give me a free trim.

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Needless to say, Walter is a great barber and an amazing person. As part of his salon’s old-school Italian aesthetic, the walls are covered with framed photos of Walter with his clients, some of them quite famous. He even has a photo of him with Frank Sinatra! With Christmas coming up, I am wondering if it would be apt for me to gift Walter a framed photo of us together.