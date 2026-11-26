My other child says that’s inappropriate.

: I always put a family photo on our Christmas cards. This year’s card has space for four photos. We have two children, ages 23 and 25.

The 25-year-old lives with his girlfriend and would like a picture of them together on our card. The 23-year-old doesn’t think this is appropriate. I don’t want to hurt the feelings of my older child or his girlfriend by leaving her out. They are not engaged and I haven’t heard of any marriage plans, but they have been together for two years.

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They must have been very good children indeed if they are now in their 20s and this is the first time you have had to tell them to play nice. Being herself no fan of printed cards, Miss Manners would consider this an excellent excuse to switch to handwritten notes.