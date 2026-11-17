Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Could a mention be made to invited guests that a money tree will be provided, should they like to contribute? GENTLE READER: Who are these guests who dearly want to pay up, are frustrated by not knowing how, and would be grateful to hosts who provided a plant designed to collect their money on its branches?

Miss Manners has never yet heard a guest mutter, “Dang it, there’s no money tree! What am I supposed to do with all this cash? ” But hosts now expend a great deal of compassion on the plight of these supposed guests whose generosity is stymied by their ignorance of how to express it.

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To alleviate this misery, they provide gift registries, set up fundraising mechanisms for defined objectives , and plant those money trees. No doubt there are guests who are relieved not to have to think about what might please those who invite them to their birthday parties or weddings. And the recipients don’t risk getting things they don’t want.

So among them, these hosts and guests have destroyed the ancient custom of exchanging presents. Instead of symbolizing thoughtfulness, it is a barely disguised form of paying bills. Or for charging admission to social events. Perhaps Miss Manners is the only one who thinks that is a shame.

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Granted, it is convenient to have other people do your shopping or pay your expenses. Granted, choosing a present without instructions requires paying attention to the tastes and habits of the person who will receive it, and it can still be not quite right. But it is a pity not to experience how thrilling it is when it succeeds.

For both donor and recipient , it is an enormous act of friendship or love to give or receive a tangible object that reflects a deep understanding and appreciation of someone. DEAR MISS MANNERS: Much has been written blaming our schools for our youth’s poor English.

As a teacher of writing for 35 years, I can attest that we do indeed teach that arguments “center on,” not “around”; that “loan” is never a verb; and that there is no “s” on “toward. ” We can only hope that there is some carry-over to students’ formal writing as they move through life.

However, we are no match for social media, where every other sentence begins with “I mean” and ends with “right? ” and where every experience is “surreal” and every belief is “100%. ” To think we can compete with a world where people accept “he did good” without cringing is downright “irridiculous”! GENTLE READER: Please don’t give up trying.

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You are not the only person who cares about language. As a teacher, you must know that lessons that do not seem to have been learned on the spot sometimes surface in maturity. Miss Manners’ own mother was a teacher who cared deeply about language. She could have told you that it is the student who least seemed to be paying attention who came back later to say, “You changed my life. ”