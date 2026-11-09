Miss Manners: I think my friend is copying everything about my wedding. Am I being paranoid?

Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Where is the line between inspiration and imitation? I got married in 2024, and one of my close friends was a bridesmaid in my wedding.

She got married this year. During my engagement and afterward, she frequently complimented my wedding and especially my wedding photos. When she planned her own wedding, I gradually learned that she had hired the same premium photographer and makeup artist I had used. Both have fairly distinctive styles.

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At first, I thought it was a little strange, but I also understood that no one “owns” a vendor. What eventually bothered me was seeing everything together. She used the same photographer, took wedding portraits at the same downtown location where I had taken mine, and chose several similar styling details: an off-the-shoulder bridal look, an all-white bouquet, similar earrings, and even a similar tie on her husband.

I know that each of those things individually is common and that I do not own the dress style, bouquet or public location. What made it uncomfortable was the accumulation of similarities. My husband and I hand-picked many of these details during our engagement, and I had talked with my bridesmaids, including her, about those choices at the time. Our friendship also became distant around the time of her engagement.

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After her wedding, she became much warmer toward me again. I did not actually see her wedding portraits until months later, when I visited the photographer’s website to research booking portraits of my baby. My friend’s wedding pictures gave me an immediate sense of deja vu. I eventually told her, as gently as I could, that seeing so many similar elements together had made me uncomfortable.

She became defensive and told me she did not need to explain herself to me. Is there any social expectation that close friends, particularly someone who was closely involved in another person’s wedding, should avoid recreating that wedding’s overall aesthetic too closely? At what point does taking inspiration become inconsiderate imitation?

If she had asked me beforehand, I would have told her that I was uncomfortable with her recreating my wedding portraits so closely because I already knew how much attention she had paid to my photos. But I am genuinely unsure whether that would have been a reasonable boundary to draw. GENTLE READER: Exactly how does this wedding retroactively damage yours? Ah, silly Miss Manners.

They are both posted online. The fact is that weddings, however charming, are pretty much all alike. They are supposed to be. It is a time-honored ritual.

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You may have spent years trying to make yours “all about us,” but it is seeing you enter into the ancient ritual — not celebrating your uniqueness — that gives a wedding its emotional content. But you may be assured that even your dearest relatives and friends are not reexamining your wedding pictures and being shocked that the flowers or the earrings look the same.

Please remember the good sense that told you that you did not have a patent on your wedding.