Plus: Would these accessories to my funeral dress be considered tacky?

: I was raised to accept a compliment with a humble “thank you. ” Please advise me on what to do in a situation where an unwelcome compliment is given.

For example: At the market, a man approaches, places his body fully in front of my path and says, “Pardon me — you are beautiful” while proceeding to look me over, head to toe. I am a modest individual and always strive for kindness, but this unsolicited attention has happened before, and I simply do not know how to gracefully remove myself from further interaction.

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Another factor is that my 5-year-old daughter has observed these happenings, and while her dad and I are trying to instill good manners, I do not want her to think men acting so brazen is tolerable. : Although Miss Manners often counsels Gentle Readers not to take offense at innocent behavior, you were not complimented; you were accosted. To say otherwise is to confuse form with substance.

And then we might as well call burglary a compliment, as the thieves would not have stolen from you if they did not think you had excellent taste in jewelry. Therefore, you needn’t voice any thanks. Rather, say “Excuse me,” in an unmistakably freezing tone of voice, and move away. If your daughter is confused, tell her that that man did not intend his comment as a compliment — and save any elaboration for when she is older.

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: My cousin’s wonderful husband has passed away, and I need assistance with funeral attire etiquette. The celebration of life is going to be at their favorite winery, on what would have been their 25th anniversary. I know black is the traditional attire. I have a black dress, and I purchased earrings shaped like glasses of red wine, his favorite.

He loved to garden, and I was thinking about adding a red silk rose. Is that tacky? I don’t want to offend anyone at the celebration for this wonderful man. Funerals teem with contradictions that require a healthy application of common sense and restraint.

Miss Manners understands — without endorsing — the tendency to call them celebrations of life, if it refocuses mourners on thoughts of the deceased and wishes to remind them of all the good. She just also knows that it leads some to add the trappings of an actual celebration, which then makes everyone cry harder when they see the balloons.

Miss Manners mentions this to point out the contradictions in your own problem: One shows respect at a funeral by dressing in black. To do less is generally considered disrespectful, though she expects to hear from a Gentle Reader whose dear departed cousin Sydney always hated black. But this is not Halloween. Accessorizing too much can become a new form of disrespect if it suggests that you spent more time thinking about your wardrobe than about the deceased.

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: If etiquette had a mission statement, what would it be? Etiquette oils the gears of society, yes — but I’m looking for actionable intentions I can apply to socially novel friction points. Please send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, gentlereader@missmanners.com; or through postal mail to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.