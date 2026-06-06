Miss Manners: How to deal with an acquaintance who keeps bringing up old baggage

Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

In my senior year of high school, I got pregnant, and back in those times, I was not allowed to graduate. I married my child’s father and raised two children with him.

We were divorced many years later, mostly because we had not finished growing up when we married. I did go on to attend classes at a local community college, and later married another man. We had 30 wonderful years together, and were very successful in our marriage, our life and with the multiple businesses we built together. I have been blessed with wonderful children and grandchildren, all of whom either have successful careers or are college-bound.

A high school friend, who married and lives well, cannot see me without bringing up, in some fashion, that I did not graduate when we were in high school. At a reunion, her comment in the group where I was standing was, “Oh, you had a child by the time you were 18. ” I smiled and said, “Yes, I did.

” I have no idea why she refuses to let go of this — and how does it affect her life, anyway? Truthfully, I feel it is her problem, not mine. Because we attend common interest functions, I see her three or four times a year. I’m certain that Miss Manners would not wish for me to be terribly forward with her, but after 50 years, I’ve had enough.

Next time she points out your history, try saying, “Yes, you mention that frequently. Is there a reason? Is everything OK in your family? ” Although she may not be willing to admit it, this woman is likely dissatisfied with her own choices and trying to make herself feel better in comparison — or wondering why your life turned out so well.

In any case, Miss Manners agrees that it is her problem, not yours. And politely acting as such and showing concern will have the added benefit of only annoying her more. There was a social media post about a woman who wore a black three-piece suit, with a white shirt, to her brother’s wedding. The bride, groom and bridesmaids treated the woman rudely, stating that it was because she was wearing a white shirt, which was inexcusable.

Ultimately, it escalated to the groom’s mother intentionally spilling red wine on her, and with the groom stating “You’re dead to me” because she wore the white shirt. Obviously, guests should not wear white dresses to weddings unless asked to do so. Does this stricture extend to wearing white shirts under suits? If so, does it only apply to women?

Apparently. Because otherwise, Miss Manners feels certain that most of the men attending would now be wearing red-stained shirts as well. So this reaction is absurd as well as vicious. Because it was so awful, Miss Manners will delicately refrain from noticing that the black suit part was also incorrect.

Black attire at a wedding looks funereal, and was traditionally considered a protest. Miss Manners | Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin Miss Manners, written by Judith Martin and her two perfect children, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Marin, has chronicled the continuous rise and fall of American manners since 1978. Send your questions to dearmissmanners@gmail.com.





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