They told us they will be bringing the girl and her mother to our Thanksgiving dinner.

My wife and I are having 12 people over for Thanksgiving. One couple, who have come before, are good friends. They just told us that they will be including their daughter and granddaughter this year.

That would be fine, except the little girl is a hellion. She also would be the only child present. We do not want to automatically extend the invitation to their daughter and her child. Can you think of a way to deal with this?

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Simply saying we do not want them all to come seems a bit harsh. : “Unfortunately, our house is not conducive to young children, and I am afraid that Helliona will be bored. We look forward to seeing them at another occasion, though. Maybe at your house?

”I am part of a community organization where volunteers occasionally give short presentations. An organizer mentioned there was an opening in an upcoming program and asked whether I might be interested. I said I was, but asked if I could have a couple of days to think about it because condensing four decades of experiences into a short presentation would take some thought. That evening, I worked until nearly 3 a.m. trying to shape my presentation.

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The following day, before I had responded, the organizer filled the opening with someone else and announced the program in a group email. I completely understand that the organizer was under no obligation to hold the opening for me. My question is simply one of courtesy. Since we had spoken personally less than 24 hours earlier, would etiquette suggest sending a brief private note before the group announcement to let me know the opening had been filled?

Or was the group announcement itself sufficient? : If one asks a question — in this case, “Can you give a presentation? ” — it is impolite not to listen to the answer. But Miss Manners says this while recognizing that the situation you describe is more complex.

You left your conversation with the community organizer without any expectation that the offer would remain open, so maybe she thought your hesitation about agreeing was, in itself, your answer. While this does not give you cause to be aggrieved, neither does it mean that someone who constantly has to ask others to volunteer is wise not to do more than the minimum required.

My mother says that when I have an overnight with a friend, I have to thank my friend’s mother. Why? It was my friend who invited me. : Thanks are due to all of your hosts, not just the inviter — though Miss Manners admits she is merely guessing that the mother provided the house, if not also the dinner, games and snacks.

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This is also why, when you attend a party hosted by a couple, it is polite to thank both people, even if it is sometimes permissible to say, “Please also extend my thanks to Sean — I don’t want to interrupt that lively conversation he is having with the next-door neighbor about the smoke from the grill. ” Please send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, gentlereader@missmanners.com; or through postal mail to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.