Miss Manners' Guide to Navigating Social Dilemmas

Miss Manners, a renowned etiquette expert, tackles various social situations and offers guidance on navigating sensitive topics with grace and tact.

Miss Manners offers advice on a variety of etiquette dilemmas. In this article, Coach, the organizer of an annual end-of-season barbecue, struggles with a parent's request to exclude adult beverages from the event. Coach wants to respect the parent's wishes but also feels it is important to maintain the tradition of the event.

Miss Manners advises Coach to address the parent's concerns directly, assuring them that children will have no access to alcohol and that any inappropriate behavior will be dealt with immediately. The article also features a reader's question about being pressured into attending sales meetings at a timeshare resort. Miss Manners suggests politely declining further contact and forwarding all calls to voicemail. Another question revolves around a housekeeper overstepping boundaries and entering a homeowner's room without permission. Miss Manners advises setting clear boundaries and refusing any further intrusions. Finally, the article includes a brief mention of other topics, such as personal relationships and local businesses





