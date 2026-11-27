Miss Manners Advice on Cruises, Business Cards, and Holiday Cards
Miss Manners advises introverted couples on avoiding cruise table conversation, businesses on combining bills with Christmas cards, and a reader on managing holiday card duties.
DEAR MISS MANNERS: My husband and I are both somewhat introverted. Making small talk, while manageable, is exhausting for us for any length of time.
For this reason, we always request a table for two when we take a cruise. However, the tables for two are often placed very close together, and other cruisers inevitably start conversations with us. I have tried to avoid eye contact, but it seems rude not to acknowledge, at least with a nod, the persons seated a mere 12 inches away.
How can I politely convey that I do not wish to spend the next hour and a half discussing where we are from, what we did in port or how many cruises we have taken? GENTLE READER: You could say that you are on your honeymoon — but that might invite more questioning.
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