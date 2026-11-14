Miss Manners: A coworker I don’t like keeps inviting for the holidays. How do I get him to take a hint?

Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Every year, like clockwork, a certain co-worker extends an invite to join his family at Christmas or Thanksgiving, as he knows that occasionally I am away from home and relatives for the given holiday.

Each time, I decline with thanks. I do not enjoy his company, professionally or personally, and would prefer to celebrate my own way. Must I continue to politely respond each and every year, each holiday, until one of us retires? Or is it possible to end this tedium with a succinct but polite response?

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While I acknowledge his kindness in offering the invite, I feel it’s an imposition on my privacy every year to have to offer up an account of my plans, real or imaginary, especially to someone with whom I am not close, and then regularly decline his offer and thank him for it. Or does polite society require that I just grin and bear it?

GENTLE READER: “You are always so kind to invite me to your family’s holiday get-togethers, but my overall situation has changed and I have plans for the foreseeable future. ” If he follows up, challenging the assertion, Miss Manners suggests you firmly add, “It’s different each time, but I assure you that I am taken care of. Happy holidays. ” DEAR MISS MANNERS: A longtime friend often invites me to holidays, but some years she does not.

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Some years, I am only invited a day or two after the holiday, expressly to clean up leftovers. Still stinging from being left out on the holiday, I decline. How would you deal with this situation? GENTLE READER: It depends.

How good are the leftovers? DEAR MISS MANNERS: I like having Thanksgiving at my house, but I often feel overwhelmed. Part of the problem is that people offer to bring a dish — which is helpful! — but then they come with mere ingredients and begin cooking in my kitchen.

I’ve had multiple people do this at once, and I spend time looking for the right pot or knife or cutting board for each person, time that could have been spent socializing. One year, friends insisted on bringing the turkey, but then they surprised me with an uncooked bird and planned to monopolize the only oven.

Even when I have mostly prepared my own dishes ahead of time, I end up exhausted by the time dinner starts, partly from playing sous chef to friends. Some of my friends and family enjoy the chaos of cooking together. I like the idea of it, but it’s becoming harder for me. GENTLE READER: Then make it stop.

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Declare Thanksgiving sacred — and tell your guests that if they want to contribute, they can reciprocate on future dates. Miss Manners suggests you add that any uncooked food will be attended to at a later date and will not be served during the meal at hand. And if your requests are ignored, you can decide if hosting at your house should become a biennial, rather than annual, tradition.