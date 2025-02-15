Miss Israel Pageant Seeks Strong Advocate Amidst Global Tensions

Contestants vie for the title of Miss Israel, showcasing their beauty and unwavering commitment to the Jewish state.

A group of hopeful contestants turned out at a Chelsea gallery on Wednesday for open casting calls for Miss Israel . The pageant, based in Miami, will culminate at the end of June, with the eventual winner representing the Jewish state on a global stage. The judges, looking for a strong and vocal advocate, emphasized the need for a contestant who could stand up against public opinion, which is often not favorable towards Israel .

One contestant, Elizabeth Sutton, a fashion designer and gallery owner, expressed her desire to represent Israel on the world stage despite her nerves. She acknowledged that beauty pageants can sometimes be superficial, but she believes this one carries more substance. Sutton highlighted her long-standing history of pro-Israel advocacy in her video submission to the judges, even wearing a prominent Star of David necklace. Another contestant, Justine Brooke Murray, emphasized the importance of being an unapologetic advocate for the Jewish people. She drew a parallel to the character Elle Woods from the movie “Legally Blonde,” seeing the pageant as an opportunity to empower the next generation of women and demonstrate that they can achieve anything. The judges, including Michael Levitis, who sits on the pageant’s board of directors, were impressed by the strength and advocacy of the contestants. The three finalists chosen from Wednesday’s audition will join approximately 20 others from the US and Israel to compete in Miami. This year marks the second consecutive year that Miss Universe Israel is being held in the United States due to the ongoing war with Hamas





