“There were no boos!” Danielle Yablonka, this years Miss Israel contestant wrote in a comment on Instagram.

The Miss Israel contestant in this year’s Miss Universe 2026 pageant has denied that she was booed while on stage. On social media and in an interview, Danielle Yablonka pushed back against viral footage which appeared to show her being booed.

The 25-year-old appeared on stage at the pageant on the evening of November 22 wearing a giant cape that depicted the Old City of Jerusalem and a three-language peace message during the costume parade. After appearing in the cape, the response from the crowd was mixed, with a mixture of some boos and cheers heard in video footage.

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“There were no boos! ” Yablonka wrote on Instagram, commenting on a reel from the Israeli news network ILTV, which was reporting on the topic. Earlier in the week, she told the news network Channel 12: “Crazy story, but I’m 99 percent sure that the boos were edited into the video after. Nobody heard the boos in real life.