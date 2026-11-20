Two beloved desserts combine in one delightfully chewy cake.

. This Hawaiian -style butter mochi cake draws on both, pairing a rich, chewy cake with a generous layer of maple-miso pecans. , a distinct style of rice flour that gives butter mochi its chewy texture—not the fluffy crumb of a conventional cake.

Coconut milk and melted butter add richness, while the pecans provide crunch. Let the cake cool completely before slicing so the texture has time to set. The secret to the pecan topping is a little white or yellow miso, which brings savory depth to the maple syrup, much like the salt in salted caramel. The nuts need only a brief head start in the oven; they’ll continue to toast as the cake bakes.

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No. Mochiko, also called sweet or glutinous rice flour, has a different starch composition from regular rice flour. It’s responsible for butter mochi’s characteristic springy, slightly sticky chew. Regular rice flour or all-purpose flour won’t produce the same texture. White and yellow miso are both good choices for this cake.

White miso tends to be milder and slightly sweeter, while yellow miso has a somewhat more pronounced savory flavor. Either adds complexity to the maple-coated pecans without overwhelming their buttery, nutty flavor. Learn more about. This recipe can be gluten-free, but check your miso: Some varieties contain barley or wheat.

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If you’re baking for someone who needs to avoid gluten, choose a miso labeled gluten-free and check your other packaged ingredients.1 Tbsp. sugar and toss until evenly coated. Spread out on prepared baking sheet; bake until fragrant and matte looking, 6–8 minutes . Let cool.in a large bowl until smooth. AddToss pecans to break up any clumps and scatter evenly over batter, going all the way to the edges .

Bake cake until sides start to pull away from pan, top is golden brown, and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean , 50–55 minutes. If pecans begin to brown too quickly, loosely tent pan with foil. Transfer to a wire rack and let cake cool in pan 15 minutes. Turn cake out onto rack; peel away parchment and discard.

Carefully turn cake right side up and let cool completely .