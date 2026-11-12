Misiorowski and Schlittler Win Cy Young Awards in Rookie Seasons

Jacob Misiorowski and Cam Schlittler secure unanimous Cy Young honors following dominant inaugural Major League campaigns for the Brewers and Yankees respectively.

Jacob Misiorowski and Cam Schlittler achieved a rare baseball milestone by being unanimously selected as the winners of the Cy Young Award during their respective first full Major League seasons. Misiorowski captured the honor in the National League after anchoring the Milwaukee Brewers to their inaugural World Series title. Schlittler secured the accolade in the American League, becoming only the second New York Yankees pitcher to receive the award in the last four years.

Misiorowski Dominates NL with Historic Stats

The twenty-four-year-old right-hander recorded a stellar 1.80 earned run average, struck out 252 batters, and restricted opponents to a batting average of just .157. These statistics led all Major Leagues and established him as the fourth player in Brewers history to win the Cy Young Award, joining legends Rollie Fingers, Pete Vuckovich, and Corbin Burnes. His .157 batting average against is the lowest recorded since 1900 for any pitcher with 100 or more innings pitched.

Also read Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski, Yankees' Cam Schlittler win Cy Young Awards

Misiorowski also posted a lowest-in-league WHIP of 0.80 in a complete regular season, a mark not seen since Pedro Martinez recorded a 0.73 with Boston in 2000. He achieved a record of 16-5 and threw 1,115 pitches at 100 mph or more, breaking the previous record of 673 set by Jordan Hicks in 2018. His dominance extended into the postseason where he went 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in the Brewers 4-1 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Schlittler Leads Yankees with Elite Performance

Cam Schlittler, aged twenty-five, compiled a 14-6 record with a 1.95 ERA, the best in the American League and third best in Yankees history. He recorded 239 strikeouts, tying for second place in the AL with Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease. Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Schlittell's relentless work ethic and natural growth, stating his success was no accident but the result of an insatiable appetite for improvement.

Advertisement

Slhittler's performance places him among the franchise's most dominant starters, trailing only Spud Chandler and Ron Guidry in career ERA. He made his debut in the summer of 2025 before delivering this historic first full season. His achievement highlights a growing trend of young pitchers making immediate impacts at the highest level of professional baseball.

Relievers Recognized and Historical Context

In a first for the Baseball Writers Association of America voting process, relief pitchers were honored with specific awards. Toronto Blue Jays closer Louis Varland won the award in the American League, while San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller received unanimous selection in the National League. This new category recognizes the critical role closers play in securing victories during the long season.

The 2026 Cy Young race featured intense competition from other elite pitchers. In the National League, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez and Atlanta Braves star Chris Sale were notable finalists. Sale, who won the 2024 award, posted a 14-9 record with a 2.16 ERA. Misiorowski's comments reflected on the rapid rise of young talent, drawing parallels to Paul Skenes' achievement in the previous year.

Future Implications for Franchises

Misiorowski's success has validated the Milwaukee Brewers organizational strategy, providing a cornerstone for a franchise that recently broke a long championship drought. His ability to throw extreme velocities and maintain low batting averages against suggests a long-term elite status. The Brewers now join the history books with their first title, secured by the pitching prowess of their staff.

Advertisement

For the New York Yankees, Schlittler's award reinforces their commitment to developing young arms. The team's ability to retain and improve upon their core pitching talent positions them as strong contenders in the American League. Both pitchers exemplify the modern evolution of pitching, combining elite velocity with exceptional control and durability. Their achievements set a high benchmark for the next generation of Major League prospects entering the sport.