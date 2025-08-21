Misinformation Threatens Physician-Patient Trust, Survey Finds

A new survey reveals that a growing number of physicians are encountering patients influenced by medical misinformation, leading to frustration, demoralization, and concerns about patient care.

A recent survey conducted by the Physicians Foundation reveals a concerning trend: the growing prevalence of medical misinformation among patients. The survey, which polled 1,002 physicians in May, found that a staggering 86% of respondents reported encountering more misinformation from patients in the last five years compared to previous periods. This surge coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated the spread of health misinformation online.

The survey paints a troubling picture of how medical falsehoods are impacting healthcare professionals. A majority of doctors (57%) believe misinformation and disinformation hinder their ability to provide quality care. Physicians describe feeling frustrated, demoralized, and even powerless in the face of patients' mistrust of established medical knowledge. Dr. Gary Price, president of the Physicians Foundation, emphasizes the moral weight of this issue. He explains that the desire to help people is at the core of why physicians enter the profession. However, misinformation erodes that trust and undermines their efforts. Price cites a personal anecdote of a patient canceling surgery during the pandemic because they refused a COVID-19 test, citing unfounded fears about the virus. This kind of resistance, he argues, not only burdens doctors emotionally but also raises concerns about patient safety and health outcomes. The survey underscores the urgency for addressing medical misinformation, a challenge that extends beyond healthcare professionals. It necessitates a collective effort involving public health officials, policymakers, educators, and individuals to promote accurate health information and critical thinking





