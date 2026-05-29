Misha & Puff's First Sample Sale in Brooklyn: What to Expect

Misha & Puff, the Massachusetts-based maximalist knitwear brand, is hosting its first sample sale in Brooklyn. The sale features a wide range of hand-knit and crocheted sweaters, pima-cotton matching sets, and bold patterned dresses, shirts, and pants. The sale is open now through May 31 with new items being added daily.

The Very Best Car Seats shoppers line up around the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Hoyt Street for Misha & Puff 's first sample sale at its Brooklyn store.

Misha & Puff, the Massachusetts-based maximalist knitwear brand, has the kind of loyal customers who fly in from Japan and plan interstate family vacations around attending a four-day sample sale. Founder Anna Wallack, who started the brand 15 years ago, has a knack for making toddlers look like beautiful and eccentric extras in a film from the 1970s.

Way before every 2-year-old in Brooklyn could be seen layering multiple bold prints, Wallack's vibrant designs, most notably the hand-knit sweaters covered in dime-size pom-poms called popcorn, were a staple in many a Brooklyn parent's wardrobe. Now, Misha & Puff makes clothes for adults as well and has a growing fan base of stylish women who aren't necessarily moms. The clothes are expensive because they're made sustainably and ethically in partnership with cooperatives in Peru.

And many customers rationalize buying from the brand knowing that the clothes will last for years and years, either as hand-me-downs or as something they can easily resell once their kid grows out of it. For Misha & Puff's first sample sale at its Brooklyn store, I chatted with fans lining up around the block to score deals on hand-knit and crocheted sweaters, pima-cotton matching sets, and bold patterned dresses, shirts, and pants.

I also shopped for my 3-year-old son, since I have wanted to dress him in one of the brand's iconic sweaters since he was in utero. The sale is open now through May 31 with new items being added daily. Here's what I saw, heard, and bought: Max, 2 years old, wearing his new shorts and carrying his haul in the Misha & Puff tote bag you only get when you shop in person.

I arrived at the sale on Thursday morning a little after 10 a.m. (an hour before opening), and a line was already snaking its way around the corner. By 12:30 p.m. I had counted five Yoyo strollers, including the recently released limited-edition Riviera collection Yoyo with green and yellow awning stripes. I also saw two Bugaboo Butterfly strollers, which is the stroller I use most often with my son these days.

Many of the most stylish attendees, both kids and grown-ups, were dressed in Misha & Puff, and it was fun to see how each person styled their pieces differently. I was especially inspired by three of the women working at the sale who seemingly unintentionally coordinated their outfits in blues and browns.

The patterned pants, worn by Damaris Colbert on the left, are a version of the ones that I have heard from multiple friends are incredibly comfortable and easy to dress up or down. And the matching set, worn by Liz Depasqua on the right, is also available in black and off-white.

The line was full of creative people like Nina Jiang and her friend who were shopping for their kids, ages 2 and 8, dressed in flowy layers from Jiang's clothing line, Unisecon. I loved the combination of the balloon-silhouette pants and blinged-out Simone Rocha x Crocs clogs. I noticed three different cool moms wearing Plasticana's Sandana Jelly Sandals, and two of them told me that they had bought theirs a few blocks down Atlantic Avenue at Salter House.

Then Depasqua and Kelly Geary, owner of the store, told me they own the sandals and considered wearing them to the sale as well. Geary says the sandals are great for kids too and can be worn as water shoes. Karen Lederer and Ricki Guberman came to shop for their kids; they each have a 2- and a 5-year-old.

Guberman paired her Plasticana sandals, which she has been wearing for four summers, with plaid pants from another Atlantic Avenue store, Toast. Lederer's flower tee and shorts are from There were lots of sneakers and a fair amount of leather ballet flats. Plus one very nice pair of maroon Tabis, one pair of Fracap buckle clogs, and the aforementioned Plasticana sandals





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