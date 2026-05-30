Mis-Teeq's BGT Comeback Divides Fans Ahead of Wembley Reunion

Mis-Teeq performed together for the first time in 22 years on the Britain's Got Talent final, previewing their September reunion show at the OVO Arena Wembley. The performance sparked mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

The British girl group Mis-Teeq made a highly anticipated return to the live stage during the Britain's Got Talent final, marking their first performance together in 22 years.

The trio, composed of Alesha Dixon, Sabrina Washington, and Su-Elise Nash, delivered a medley of their biggest hits, including their iconic track "Scandalous," to a national television audience. This performance was a preview of a one-night-only reunion concert scheduled for September at the OVO Arena Wembley. The comeback sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with fans divided over whether the performance was a triumph or a disappointment.

Supporters praised the group's energy and nostalgia, while critics questioned the need for a reunion and the execution of the act. The reunion celebrates the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Lickin' On Both Sides, and tickets for the September show went on sale in late May. Formed in 1999, Mis-Teeq achieved significant success with two top-ten albums and seven consecutive UK top-ten singles before disbanding in 2005 after their record label folded.

Alesha Dixon explained that previous reunion offers never felt right, but this time everything aligned perfectly, making the return feel natural. The group aims to recreate the magic of their original sound and cultural impact from the early 2000s. While some fans expressed excitement about attending the live show, others remained skeptical, citing vocal issues and a lack of stage production. The performance also stirred discussions about potential commercial motives, with some accusing ITV of providing free advertising.

Despite the mixed feedback, the Mis-Teeq reunion has generated substantial buzz, highlighting the enduring legacy of the group in British pop music history





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Mis-Teeq Britain's Got Talent Reunion Alesha Dixon Wembley Arena Comeback Girl Group Scandalous

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